Motorists beware: Strong crosswinds and erratic conditions incoming from the south

Written by Joyce Kuzmanic
November 16, 2017
Photo by vit-plus / iStock / Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – West-central and southwest Utah are going to be windy Thursday afternoon and evening, according to a forecast issued by the National Weather Service.

Shaded areas on this map denote those subject to a wind advisory Thursday in effect from noon-10 p.m., west-central and southwest Utah, Nov. 16, 2017 | Map courtesy of the National Weather Service, St. George News / Cedar City News | click on image to enlarge

The advisory forecasts south winds increasing to 25-35 mph with gusts into the mid- to upper-40 mph range increasing Thursday morning, becoming strong in the afternoon and into early evening. The advisory is s in effect from noon-10 p.m.

Winds are expected to gradually decrease overnight.

Strong and gusty crosswinds will affect all east-west oriented roadways as well as erratic condition along Interstate 15 in central and southwest Utah.

Travel will be especially hazardous for high profile and light vehicles. Motorists in the advisory area should be prepared for sudden gusty crosswinds which can make driving difficult.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.

