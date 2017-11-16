Police seek public’s help in search for possible serial home-intruder

Officers respond and search for an unknown male suspected of entering a residence on Belford Place Thursday morning, St. George, Utah, Nov. 16, 2017 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — An extensive police search of a local neighborhood Thursday morning failed to locate a suspect after children reported seeing a man “who did not belong” in their home.

It was not the first time an unknown individual has entered the residence, and police are asking for the public’s help.

At 8:40 a.m. officers were dispatched to a home on Belford Place after a call to 911 reported suspicious activity inside the residence. Within minutes, multiple officers had responded to the area.

Learning that the man was seen in the kitchen area, officers began searching for the individual while investigators gathered information.

The children told detectives they heard strange noises and went to investigate the cause, finding “a male who did not belong there,” Lona Trombley, public information officer for the St. George Police Department, said.

Officers were told this was not the first suspicious incident at the residence, “as it appears that there have been previous occasions where the homeowners noticed food missing from the kitchen as well as doors that were left open,” Trombley said.

Officers continued searching throughout the residence, neighborhood and surrounding area but were unable to locate the alleged intruder, described as a dark-skinned man in his 40s wearing cargo pants, with a tattoo on his neck and scratches or scars on his face.

Police are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the individual. Anyone with information is urged to contact the St. George Police Department at 435-627-4300 and reference incident No. 17P0128325.

This report is based on statements from police or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Email: cblowers@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews