‘Brown Bag Lecture’ series features Dixie National Forest

ST. GEORGE — Angie Bullets, Dixie National Forest supervisor, will offer a presentation about the forest Nov. 17 as part of the ‘Brown Bag Lecture’ series hosted by the Bureau of Land Management and its partners.

Headquartered in Cedar City, the Dixie National Forest includes almost 2 million acres, spans approximately 170 miles of Utah and lies between the Great Basin and the Colorado River.

Elevations vary from 2,800 feet near St. George to 11,322 feet at Blue Bell Knoll on Boulder Mountain. The southern rim of the Great Basin, near the Colorado River, provides spectacular scenery of the colorful canyons found below.

Brown Bag Lectures are held every Friday, from October through April. They begin at noon and last one hour at the Interagency Information Center, 345 E. Riverside Drive in St. George.

Admission is free, but space is limited for the popular series. To obtain tickets, visit the Interagency Information Center or call 435-688-3200 for more information.

There will be no lecture Nov. 24 due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

The lecture series is sponsored by the Dixie/Arizona Strip Interpretive Association, BLM, National Park Service and U.S. Forest Service.

Speakers include geologists, range specialists, biologists, archaeologists, rangers and other specialists who cover subjects tied to the Arizona Strip and surrounding public lands. For those who want to learn more before venturing out or are curious about these remote and rugged landscapes, the lectures are an excellent way to bring the resources and related issues to the community’s doorstep.

