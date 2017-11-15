Gladys Knight to appear in concert at Southern Utah University

Gladys Knight | Publicity photo courtesy of Southern Utah University, St. George News

CEDAR CITY — Southern Utah University will present Gladys Knight in concert bringing her greatest hits and holiday favorites. Tickets are available now.

The holiday concert will be held Dec. 7 at 8 p.m., in the America First Event Center, formerly the Centrum Arena.

“We are excited to bring Gladys Knight to Southern Utah,” SUU Vice President for Alumni and Community Relations Mindy Benson said. “Her music is iconic, and combined with holiday favorites we are confident this will be a fantastic show.”

Gladys Knight

The great ones endure, and Gladys Knight has long been one of the greatest. Very few singers over the last 50 years have matched her unassailable artistry. This seven-time Grammy winner has enjoyed No. 1 hits in Pop, Gospel, R&B and Adult Contemporary genres, and has triumphed in film, television and live performance.

A humanitarian and philanthropist, Knight is devoted to various worthy causes, including the American Diabetes Association – for which she is a national spokeswoman – and the American Cancer Society, the Minority AIDS Project, amFAR and Crisis Intervention and The Boys and Girls Club.

Numerous organizations have honored Knight as well, including the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, Congress of Racial Equality and B’Nai Brith. She recently reeived BET’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

Knight and husband, William, along with various other members of the family, oversee her busy career from the Las Vegas headquarters of Shakeji Inc., her personal entertainment corporation. She is a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, performer, restaurateur and businesswoman with a spiritual outlook on her life. Her faith in God has been the driving force behind all of Knight’s endeavors, guiding her through her many successes.

Event details

What: Gladys Knight in concert.

When: Thursday, Dec. 7, at 8 p.m.

Where: American First Event Center, 351 W. Center St., Cedar City.

Details: Tickets are $30 for adults, $25 for youth and $20 for SUU students. Tickets can be purchased at by clicking here or at the Thunderbird Ticket Office by calling 435.586.7872.

