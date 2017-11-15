UDOT adds lane restrictions to accelerate I-15 work

Interstate 15 between Exits 4 and 5 though St. George. Work to widen the interstate through this area has been ongoing and is slated to wrap up by December, St. George, Utah, November 2017 | Photo courtesy of the Utah Department of Transportation, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – In a move to get the roadwork between Exits 4 and 5 on Interstate 15 done a little faster, the Utah Department of Transportation, in cooperation with the contractor, will be limiting travel to a single lane in both directions as of Wednesday.

“This closure will be in place during the day and night,” UDOT road planners said in an email Wednesday. “By early next week, all lanes of traffic will be open, including the Bluff Street entrance ramp. Additionally, the Virgin River Trail which passes under the freeway will open at that time.”

Narrowing the traffic to single lanes will help bring a quicker conclusion to microsurfacing work that began earlier this month.

Motorists are advised to use extreme caution while driving through the work area between the Brigham Road/Exit 4 and Dixie Drive/Exit 5 interchanges.

Obey all laws and traffic signs in the area to help ensure everyone gets home safely.

Provided the weather remains favorable, all lanes of I-15 and the Bluff Street entrance ramp are anticipated to open by Nov 22.

What to expect during the ongoing construction

Lane restrictions.

Noise.

Vibrations.

Dust.

“Maintaining traffic flow and minimizing construction impacts during peak travel times is a priority,” UDOT officials said in the email. “Additionally, some specific work activities have been designated to daytime hours only in consideration of nearby residents and hotels.”

Purpose of the roadwork

An auxiliary lane in each direction is being added, allowing drivers to enter the interstate and exit at the next interchange without merging with through-traffic or changing lanes. The new lanes are anticipated to improve traffic flow and enhance safety.

Adding the new lanes has involved demolishing and replacing the narrow bridges over the Virgin River – a process expected to be done by December.

In addition to providing a third lane of travel, the new bridges will also accommodate the creation of a fourth lane in the future.

