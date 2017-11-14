Moquitch prescribed burn going as planned in Kaibab National Forest

Stock image courtesy of Pixabay, St. George News

FREDONIA, Ariz. — U.S. Forest Service and National Park Service fire managers, working together as the North Zone Interagency Fire Management Program, initiated a prescribed burn Tuesday near Jacob Lake.

“They started this morning,” David Hercher, public affairs specialist for the Forest Service, said. “I did hear over the radio that they did have a successful test fire, looks like (the burn will continue) probably today and tomorrow.”

Firefighters are focusing on treating approximately 2,000 acres on the east portion of the Moquitch-3 prescribed burn unit, which is about 6 miles south of Jacob Lake.

The Moquitch 3 prescribed burn unit consists of vegetation that is predominantly ponderosa pine with scattered clumps of aspen and patches of New Mexico locust.

Smoke impacts may include Jacob Lake, Arizona state Highway 67, Arizona state Highway 89A and forest roads directly along the burn unit boundary.

During prescribed fires, motorists are cautioned that smoke may be present in short durations, which may impact roads and populated areas. Motorists are reminded to use caution, drive slowly, turn on headlights and avoid stopping in areas where fire personnel are working.

Resources

Fire information.

Inciweb.

Kaibab National Forest phone line: 928-635-8311.

Test message: text ‘follow kaibabnf’ to 40404.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews