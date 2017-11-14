Driving truck off car lot earns pair a ride to county jail

Hurricane City Police, stock image | Photo by Kimberly Scott, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – Two men who drove a truck off a car lot in the middle of the night ended up having themselves driven to the county jail by police the next day.

Bret Rasmussen, 57, of Hurricane, and Daniel Roundy, 29, of Hildale, were taken into custody by Hurricane City Police officers Sunday night for an alleged vehicle theft the night before.

According to police records, the men visited an unnamed car dealership Nov. 5 and were drawn to a 1990 GMC S10 pickup truck. The two got in the truck and sat inside it for several minutes, then got out and left the car lot.

They returned around 2 a.m. Sunday and got back in the same truck and drove it off the car lot.

“The vehicle did not require keys to start,” according to police records.

The truck apparently has ignition problems that allowed for a keyless start, Hurricane City Police Officer Ken Thompson said Tuesday.

The truck was driven to St. George and then back to Hurricane where Rasmussen was dropped off. Roundy then took it to Hildale where it was subsequently located by police.

Both men were taken to the Washington County Purgatory Correctional Facility and each face a second-degree felony charge for theft.

