Celebrate season of thanks at ‘Seegmiller Farm Harvest Festival and Turkey Trot’

In this 2016 file photo, runners join a Tyrannosaurus Rex at the starting line of the St. George Races Turkey Trot 5K and Fun Run held at Hela Seegmiller Historic Farm, St. George, Utah, Nov. 19, 2016 | Photo by Hollie Reina, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — St. George Races and Seegmiller farm are celebrating the Thanksgiving season Saturday with the “Seegmiller Farm Harvest Festival and Turkey Trot.”

Held at Seegmiller Farm, 2592 S. 3000 East in St. George, the event is geared toward raising funds and food for Switchpoint Community Resource Center.

The fun kicks off at 9:30 a.m. with the Turkey Trot, a family-friendly 5K fun run or walk. Entry for participants age 9 and over is $5 and a donation of three cans of food. Entry for children under 9 is just three cans of food.

Prizes, including frozen turkeys and other items, will be given away following the race.

Starting at 10 a.m. guests are invited to participate in Harvest Festival activities which include pie eating contests, pioneer games, dancing, a farmer’s market and tours of Seegmiller Farm.

Registration for the Turkey Trot is available online through Wednesday at 5 p.m. There will also be in-person registration Friday from 4-8 p.m. at the St. George City Commons Building, 220 N. 200 East, and Saturday at the race beginning at 8:15 a.m.

This is an untimed run. There will be no race results given.

Event details

What: “Seegmiller Farm Harvest Festival and Turkey Trot.”

When: Saturday, Nov. 18, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Seegmiller Farm, 2592 S. 3000 East, St. George.

Cost: $5 and three canned food items. Children age 8 and under, three canned food items.

Register: Online until Wednesday, Nov. 15 at 5 p.m. | In person Friday, 4-8 p.m. at the City Commons Building, 220 N. 200 East, St. George | In person on the day of the race beginning at 8:15 a.m. at Seegmiller Farm, 2592 S. 3000 East, St. George.

Email: hreina@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.