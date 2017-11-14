Jan. 10, 1941 — Nov. 10, 2017

Ernest Francis “Frank” Malan II passed away Nov. 10, 2017, in St. George, Utah. He was born Jan. 10, 1941, in Ogden, Utah, to Bernice Brinkerhoff and Frank Joseph Malan.

Frank grew up in Ogden and Glendale, Utah. He loved living in Glenda with his grandmother and his Aunt Verla and he loved his Brinkerhoff Uncles. He herded sheep, broke horses and loved guns and shooting. Frank served in the Army Military Police as a dog handler. He worked for the Los Angeles Police Department for 27 years, retiring as Lieutenant of Police. Frank earned his Master’s Degree in Administration.

Frank married Barbara Gubler while in the service; together they had 3 children; Kelly, John and Timothy. They later divorced.

Frank later married Cherie Smith and resided in Ivins, Utah. Six years ago, they moved to St. George, where two months ago Frank was living in a care center, where he passed away.

He is survived by his wife, Cherie; his children, Kelly Malan Littleton (Ken), Los Angeles, CA, John Daniel Malan (Alison), Simi Valley, CA, Timothy Andrew Malan (Hilda), Valencia, CA; four step-children; four grandchildren and 13 step-grandchildren; and brother, Max Riley Malan, Virgin, UT. He is preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Patti Ann Malan Dickey.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, at noon at the Spilsbury Mortuary Chapel, 110 S. Bluff, St. George.

There will be a viewing prior to services from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the mortuary.

Interment will take place in the Ivins City Cemetery.

We are grateful to all the many friends, family, caregivers, Encompass hospice , Morningside 7th Ward, and the Meadows for their loving care.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Spilsbury Mortuary online.