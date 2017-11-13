Body believed to be that of missing Utah man recovered at Grand Canyon

Grand Canyon National Park | St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Park rangers have located the body of a Caucasian male believed to be that of a Utah man who went missing in Grand Canyon National Park on Halloween day.

The body was located around noon Friday below the rim on Rim Trail, between Pipe Creek and Mather Point, according to a statement issued Monday by the National Park Service.

Officials recovered the body, believing it to be the body of 39-year-old Michael Legus, of Tooele, officials said.

Legus was reported missing by a friend, who reported Legus was last seen at Mather Point on the South Rim headed in an unknown direction at approximately 12:15 p.m. last Tuesday, the Park Service said.

An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner.

No further information was immediately available.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

