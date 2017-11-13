120 mph police chase ends with arrest of man and woman

Stock image for illustration, Cedar City News

ST. GEORGE — A Southern Utah police chase that reached speeds exceeding 120 mph Monday ended in the arrest of a Utah man and woman.

The pursuit began just after 2 a.m. Monday when Iron County Sheriff’s deputies spotted a stolen 2013 Lincoln MKS heading south on Interstate 15 near milepost 88, Iron County Sheriff’s Sgt. Nik Johnson said in a statement.

When deputies initiated a traffic stop on the stolen vehicle, instead of hitting the brakes to pull over, the driver of the Lincoln hit the gas and fled, according to officials.

A police chase ensued, hitting speeds of over 120 mph, Johnson said.

The driver of the Lincoln eventually turned off the interstate at Exit 78 near the north end of Parowan and began traveling north on 100 West before turning west on 2200 North, officials said.

The driver continued west for approximately 5 miles before the Lincoln went off the north side of the roadway.

The occupants of the Lincoln – identified as Tatiana Ines Chavez, 24, of West Valley, and Gabriel Anthony Lopez, 33, of Murray – then fled on foot, Johnson said. Officials did not specify who was driving the vehicle.

With the assistance of a Utah Highway Patrol K-9, officials said, Chavez and Lopez were located within a half-mile of the car and were taken into police custody.

Chavez and Lopez were transported and booked into the Iron County Jail.

Officials said Monday charges are pending as the investigation is ongoing.

Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

