Snapchat to open Utah office with up to 50 employees

Utah Gov. Gary Herbert learns more about Snapchat and selfie filters during his most recent visit to Snap Inc. headquarters, date not specified | Photo courtesy of Utah Technology Council, St. George News

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Snapchat is planning to open an office in Utah.

The Utah Technology Council announced that the Venice, California-based Snap Inc. plans to open a facility at a to be determined location along the Wasatch Front, an urban area that encompasses the stretch from Salt Lake City south to Provo.

The Governor’s Office of Economic Development said the facility is expected to create up to 50 jobs over the next 15 years. It will include engineering teams working on camera technology and augmented reality.

“We are learning time and time again that our quality of life, focus on STEM education, and collaborative spirit are a magnifying force for companies to move to Utah,” Utah Technology Council President and CEO John Knotwell said in a statement. “Snapchat … will add a unique and creative perspective to the makeup of Silicon Slopes.”

Utah agreed to a tax incentive package that will allow Snap Inc. to get back up to 20 percent of the state taxes it pays over 15 years.

The announcement comes after the social-media platform revealed plans for a revamp aimed at attracting a broader range of people amid lackluster user-growth and revenue numbers.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.