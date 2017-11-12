Southern Utah University Jazz Ensemble presents night of big band, be-bop

Photo courtesy of Southern Utah University, St. George News

CEDAR CITY — Be-Bop with Southern Utah University’s Department of Music Jazz Ensemble Thursday with music ranging from big band to contemporary jazz that promises lively rhythms and soulful compositions. Admission is free and open to the public at Thorley Recital Hall.

The Jazz Ensemble will be playing “When You’re Smiling” by Tom Kubis, featuring Johnny Rhur on tenor sax; “Minuano” by Pat Metheny, featuring Logan Wilson on trumpet; “Bebop Charlie” by Bob Florence; “Hear of the Matter” by Bob Mintzer, with solos by Robby Debry on trombone, Hayden Eighmy and Chase Woods on alto sax.

“Persistence is key. Hard work pays off,” SUU senior Johnny Ruhr said. “You get out what you put in. The list can go on. Music has been a huge role in my life. It is a stress reliever, a confidence booster, and most of all, it is enjoyable. I love it.”

“This is an all new band with a lot of new faces,” director of bands and brass studies Adam Lambert said. “They’ve worked hard, are swinging hard and sounding great.”

Tom Kubis and Bob Florence

Kubis and Florence were both big band composers who worked in Hollywood. Florence was a child prodigy that gave his first recital at age seven. He received fifteen Grammy nominations and two Emmy’s.

In 2009, Jazzed Magazine named Bob Florence’s Live Concerts by the Sea as one of the 25 Best Big Band Recordings of all time and said that Florence’s “original compositions are consistently excellent and his arrangements are actually so unique that they fall into a category closer to ‘re-composition.’”

Pat Metheny

The music of Metheny has a sound that is unique, contemporary and reflective of a newer generation of Jazz artists.

Lloyd Peterson from the Scarecrow Press Book said, “The creative genius of Pat Metheny lies deep beneath the surface, a place of heartfelt passion and beauty, of melodic depth and spirit. His music feels both effortless and innovative.”

Event details

What: Southern Utah University Jazz Ensemble in concert.

When: Thursday, Nov. 16 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Thorley Recital Hall, 351 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.

Details: Free admission and open to the public. For more information on SUU’s music department, click here.

