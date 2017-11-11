Cedar City’s “Storybook Cavalcade” parade ushers in holiday season

CEDAR CITY — Hundreds of Cedar City residents lined Main Street Saturday afternoon for the city’s 15th annual “Storybook Cavalcade Children’s Parade.”

Parade co-organizer Laci Werner of the Storybook Cavalcade Foundation said this year’s event featured more than 250 costumed characters, including several making a first-time appearance. The popular event, which requires over five months of planning each year, is designed to usher in the holiday season.

“This is the first time Santa comes to Iron County to bring in the holidays,” Werner said, noting the parade was the brainchild of former Cedar City Mayor Gerald Sherratt, who died last year.

From superheroes to SpongeBob, from Snow White to Sesame Street, the parade’s characters represented a wide range of childhood favorites spanning several decades.

Many rode on floats or in fancy vintage cars, while some marched or danced along on foot. A scarecrow strode by on stilts. Of course, there was plenty of candy thrown out to parade goers, with throngs of young children scurrying about to pick up the scattered treats.

Spectators on both sides of the street basked in the warm afternoon sunshine as they waved to their favorite characters, usually getting a friendly wave back. Several even did “dabbing” moves or other playful gestures, further delighting the crowds.

Santa Claus, who’d waved to the crowd from a passing helicopter at the beginning of the parade, was also featured riding atop the very last float, as is his custom.

