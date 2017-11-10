Dec. 30, 1936 — Nov. 5, 2017

Moni Lyn Murphey of LaVerkin, Utah, passed in her sleep Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. Moni was born Marilyn Joan Hendrickson on Dec. 30, 1936, in Duluth, Minnesota, to Edward and Francis Hendrickson.

She grew up in Chicago and Duluth. Moni graduated from Duluth High School in 1955.

Moni loved good conversation, good food, movies and hiking out doors in Zion National Park.

She has worked many jobs including nurse, teller, housewife and mom, most recently working as a receptionist for a school for troubled youth.

Moni is survived by her husband, Roger; sister, Carol Ann Nutt; children: Jon (Heidi) Ellefson and Ross (Sandy) Ellefson; and grandchildren: Bobby Senay, Jimmy Senay and Race Ellefson.

Funeral services

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 2, at 2 p.m. at Kingdom Hall Of Jehovah’s Witness, 1490 S. 700 West, Hurricane.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 2, at 2 p.m. at Kingdom Hall Of Jehovah's Witness, 1490 S. 700 West, Hurricane.