Ivins man faces felony child endangerment for using marijuana with 16-year-old son

ST. GEORGE — An Ivins man has been arrested for felony drug distribution and child endangerment, among other charges, after allegedly admitting to using marijuana with his 16-year-old son.

After being made aware of drug use allegations at an Ivins residence, police concluded their investigation with the execution of a search warrant on the home and the arrest of 58-year-old Jon Erwin Moss.

While small children were playing at a park across the street, a search warrant was being served Wednesday on Moss’ Main Street home where he lives with his two sons, according to a probable cause statement filed by Santa Clara-Ivins Police in support of the arrest.

“Moss was asked about allegations of him using marijuana with his 16-year-old son,” the arresting officer wrote in the sworn statement. “Mr. Moss admitted to using marijuana in the minor’s presence and using marijuana with the minor.”

During a search of the home, police located methamphetamine in Moss’ bedroom, along with marijuana, a glass pipe and a scale found in a workbench inside the garage, the report states.

Moss was arrested and transported to the Washington County Purgatory Correctional Facility.

The Washington County Attorney’s Office filed an information in 5th District Court accusing Moss of second-degree felony drug distribution; two third-degree felony counts of child endangerment and drug possession; along with two class B misdemeanor counts of drug paraphernalia possession and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

When a drug offense takes place within a drug-free zone, charges are enhanced by one degree.

Moss’ home falls within the drug-free zone as it is located within 1,000 feet of a public park. Because of this and multiple prior drug convictions, Moss’ drug possession and distribution charges were enhanced, the report states.

According to Utah court documents, Moss has previously been arrested for assault, burglary, theft, intoxication, DUI, making threats, disorderly conduct and allowing vicious dogs to run at large, among other charges.

As this report publishes, Moss remains in police custody.

Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

