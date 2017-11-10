Traffic advisory: Northbound I-15 closed following fatal accident near Mesquite; expect delays

Written by Cody Blowers
November 10, 2017
Stock Image | St. George News

ST. GEORGE — An accident near mile marker 122 on Interstate 15 in Mesquite, Nevada, has shut down all northbound lanes of travel Friday morning.

View of I-15 northbound near Exit 122 where fatal accident closes all lanes of travel Friday morning, Mesquite, Nev., Nov. 10, 2017 | Photo courtesy of Peter Stark, St. George News

According to an alert from the Nevada Department of Public Safety, a fatal accident was reported just after 5:30 a.m. PST, 6:30 a.m. MST, which closed all lanes of travel on I-15 northbound.

No estimated time for clearing the backup could be provided.

This report is based on statements from police or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Email: cblowers@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

About the Author

Cody Blowers was raised in South San Francisco, California. A 2013 graduate of Colorado Technical University, Cody earned her bachelor’s degree in criminal justice with a minor in paralegal studies. Through the course of her academic studies she discovered that writing is her true passion, and she is committed to providing credible, integrated news coverage. Cody joined St. George News in 2015, and when she’s not busy chasing the news, she can generally be found chasing her young granddaughter, Kali.

Posted in Local, NewsTagged , , , ,

Leave a Reply