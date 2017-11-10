Patriotism abounds as veterans, children, community leaders parade through Washington City

Written by Cody Blowers
November 10, 2017

 

Pearl Harbor veteran marches in Veterans Day Parade in Washington City, Utah, Nov. 10, 2017 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

WASHINGTON CITY — A parade designed to honor and pay tribute to veterans as well as active duty members of the United States armed forces was held in Washington City as hundreds gathered along Telegraph Street to watch the procession of community leaders, officials, businesses and marching bands pay tribute to those who serve their country.
Veterans Day is a national holiday that is held annually on Nov. 11, and coincides with a day of historical importance, down to the time, day and month that the Armistice was signed, effectively ending World War I.

The holiday is celebrated in many parts of the world, where it is known in various countries as Armistice Day or Remembrance Day.

The Washington City parade featured several veterans groups, middle school and high school bands, elementary schools and local leaders who marched and rode along Telegraph Street while throngs of people cheered and waved American flags.

St. George News capture many images of the patriotic display in a slideshow honoring our nation’s veterans that can be seen at the top of this report.

St. George News videographer Sheldon Demke contributed to this report.

Email: cblowers@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

About the Author

Cody Blowers was raised in South San Francisco, California. A 2013 graduate of Colorado Technical University, Cody earned her bachelor’s degree in criminal justice with a minor in paralegal studies. Through the course of her academic studies she discovered that writing is her true passion, and she is committed to providing credible, integrated news coverage. Cody joined St. George News in 2015, and when she’s not busy chasing the news, she can generally be found chasing her young granddaughter, Kali.

Posted in Events, Local, NewsTagged , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply