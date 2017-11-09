Firefighters respond to vehicle fire off Valley View Drive

Firefighters responded to a vehicle in the area of 721 N. Valley View. While the vehicle appears to have been a loss, no one was harmed in the incident, St. George, Utah, Nov. 8, 2017 | Photo Mori Kessler, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – A vehicle fire in a residential subdivision off Valley View Drive Wednesday night was short lived once firefighters arrived.

The vehicle fire was reported around 8:15 p.m. in the area of Homestead Farms subdivision. The car’s owner had been home for around 30 minutes when he discovered the car was on fire in the parking lot, St. George Fire Capt. Jerry Tischner said.

While the St. George Fire Department was notified, the car’s owner turned a garden hose on the fire that appeared to originate from the engine compartment.

The majority of the fire had been put out by the time the firefighters arrived at the scene, Tischner said. There was still a fire burning in the bottom of the engine, however, which the firefighters had out in about five minutes.

The cause of the fire is likely mechanical in nature, Tischner said.

While the car is a loss, no one was harmed in the incident.

This report is based on statements from emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Email: mkessler@stgnews.com

Twitter: @MoriKessler

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.