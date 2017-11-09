TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Maverik

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here again, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – maybe something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!
Watch TGIF Show co-hosts Sheldon and Hollie talk about their weekend picks:
Weekend events | Oct. 27-29
Veterans Day
- All week, all day | 1,000 Flags Over Mesquite American Flag Display | Admission: Free | Location: Mesquite Recreation Center, 100 West Old Mill Road, Mesquite, Nevada.
- Friday, 9 a.m. | Dixie State University Veteran Success Center Veterans Day Service and Open House | Admission: Free | Location: Veterans Memorial on DSU’s north encampment mall, 225 S. University Blvd. (700 East), St. George.
- Friday, 10 a.m. | Iron County Veterans Coalition Veterans Ceremony | Admission: Free | Location: Veterans Park, 200 N. 200 East, Cedar City.
- Friday, 11 a.m. | Southern Utah University Veterans Day Observance Program | Admission: Free | Location: SUU, Gilbert Great Hall, 351 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
- Friday, 11:11 a.m. | Washington City Veterans Day Parade and Program | Admission: Free | Location: Parade route starts at 300 East Community Center Drive. Program will take place at Veterans Park, 75 E. Telegraph St., Washington City.
- Friday, 4 p.m. | Celebrate Veterans Day at the Cedar City Library | Admission: Free | Location: Cedar City Library, 303 N. 100 East, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. | Seventh annual Veterans Day Service | Admission: Free | Location: SunRiver Veterans Honor Park, intersection of Wide River Drive and Diamond River Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. | Run for the Vets 5K and One-Mile Walk and Roll | Admission: $25-$35 | Location: Southern Utah Veterans Home, 160 N. 200 East, Ivins.
- Saturday-Sunday, all day | Fee-free day | Admission: Free | Location: All national parks and monuments.
Art
- Friday-Saturday, 9 a.m. | Oil Painters of America Exhibition | Admission: Free | Location: Illume Gallery of Fine Arts, 29 W. 200 North, St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | St. George Art Museum Exhibits | Admission: $1-$3 | Location: St. George Art Museum, 47 E. 200 North, St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Smithsonian Traveling Exhibit | Admission: Free | Location: Silver Reef Museum, 1903 Wells Fargo Road, Leeds; and various locations throughout Washington County, see link.
- Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Fall Splendor Art Show | Admission: Free | Location: Red Cliff Art Gallery, St. George City Commons Building, 220 N. 200 East, St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. | Southern Utah Museum of Art Exhibits | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah Museum of Art, Southern Utah University, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City.
- Friday-Sunday, times vary | Zion Plein Air Art Invitational | Admission: Free; art purchases vary | Location: Various locations in Springdale and Zion National Park.
Education/enlightenment
- Friday, 10 a.m. | LiVe Well Lectures: Affordable dental care and more | Admission: Free | Location: Select Health Auditorium, 1424 E. Foremaster Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. | Children’s Drawing Workshop (ages 8-15) | Admission: Free | Location: DiFiore Center for the Arts, 307 N. Main St., St. George.
- Saturday, 5:30 p.m. | Red Rock Film Festival Opening Night | Admission: $10-$30 | Location: Ramada Inn Conference Center, 1575 W. 200 North, Cedar City.
- Sunday, 6 p.m. | Yoga Nidra | Admission: $12 | Location: Downtown Yoga, 50 E. Tabernacle, St. George.
Entertainment
- Friday, 7:30 p.m. | The Doo Wop Project | Admission: $25 | Location: DSU Cox Performing Arts Center, 325 S. University Blvd. (700 East), St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 7 p.m.; Saturday matinees, 2 p.m. | “She Loves Me” | Admission: $17-$23 | Location: Brigham’s Playhouse, 25 N. 300 West, Washington City.
- Friday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m. | “Assassins” | Admission: $7-$15 | Location: Anes Studio Theatre, Beverley Center for the Arts, 199 W. University Blvd., Cedar City
- Saturday, 6:15-9 p.m. | Movement Market | Admission: $25 | Location: Center for the Arts at Kayenta, 801 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins.
- Saturday, 7:30 p.m. PST | Voices of a Generation Comedy Impersonations | Admission: Starts at $10 | Location: CasaBlanca Resort and Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite, Nevada.
Family
- Friday, 10:30 a.m. | Story Time | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Washington City Branch, 220 N. 300 East, Washington City.
- Friday, 11 a.m. | Toddler Time With Mrs. Mann | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, St. George Branch, 88 W. 100 South, St. George.
- Friday, 11 a.m. | Moms n’ Tots Playtime | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library, Hurricane Branch, 36 S. 300 West, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. | Iron Mission Days | Admission: $2-$5 | Location: Frontier Homestead State Park, 635 N. Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Fall Family Festival | Admission: Free | Location: Green Gate Village, 76 W. Tabernacle, St. George.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Science Saturday | Admission: Free | Location: St. George Children’s Museum, 86 S. Main St., St. George.
- Saturday, 2-3 p.m. | Story Book Holiday Parade | Admission: Free | Location: Main Street from 200 South to 400 North, Cedar City.
Food/crafts/vendors
- Friday, 3-7 p.m. | Sweet Pea Holiday Open House | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Sweet Pea Farm and Orchard, 136 S. 600 West, Parowan.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, Ivins.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. | Farmers Market | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: IG Winery, 50 W. University Blvd., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon | Sweet Pea Holiday Open House | Admission: Free; vendors vary | Location: Sweet Pea Farm and Orchard, 136 S. 600 West, Parowan.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. | Beaver Dam Bar Chili Cook Off and Lawnmower Races | Admission: Free; chili entry, $10 | Location: Beaver Dam Bar and Station, 411 Old Highway 91, Littlefield, Arizona.
Fundraisers/community service
- Friday, 3 p.m. | Food Pantry | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070.
- Sunday, 12:30 p.m. | Sunday Feast | Admission: Free | Location: Solomon’s Porch, 1495 S. Blackridge Drive, St. George | Telephone: 435-669-9070.
Music
- Friday, 6:30-9 p.m. | Josh Warburton | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Friday, 7 p.m. | Tom Bennett | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Peekaboo Canyon Woodfired Kitchen, 233 W. Center St., Kanab.
- Friday, 7-10 p.m. | Alice Wallace | Admission: $5 | Location: 2279 N. Wedgewood, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 6:30-9 p.m. | Dick Earl | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 8 p.m. | Drew and Lacey | Admission: $10 | Location: Electric Theater, 68 E. Tabernacle, St. George.
- Sunday, noon | Nick Adams | Admission: No cover; food and beverage prices vary | Location: Even Stevens, 471 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
Nightlife/social
- Friday, 7-10 p.m. | Dancin’ at the Barn | Admission: $5 | Location: The Barn at Cedar Meadows, 1419 W. 3000 North, Cedar City.
- Friday, 10 p.m. | Off the Cuff Comedy | Admission: $5 | Location: Off the Cuff Comedy, 913 S. Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 7:30-10:30 p.m. | Second Saturday Swing Dance | Admission: $5-$6 | Location: Washington City Community Center, 350 N. Community Center Drive, Washington City.
Outdoor/active
- Friday, 7:30 a.m. | Ladies No Drop Road Ride | Admission: Free | Location: Red Rock Bicycle, 446 W. 100 South, St. George.
- Friday-Saturday, 8 a.m. | SXS Adventure Rally | Admission: $0-$38 | Location: Sand Hollow State Park, Hurricane.
- Saturday, all day; activities, noon to 3 p.m. | Desert Discovery Day | Admission: Free | Location: Snow Canyon State Park.
- Saturday, 6-9 p.m. | Autumn Star Party | Admission: Free | Location: Ashcroft Observatory, 745 S. Hillcrest Drive, Cedar City.
NOTE: Changes in scheduled events may arise without notice to St. George News; links and contact information are provided for your convenience in confirming details.
Have a tip for something happening next weekend?
Send us the details to be considered for next weekend’s TGIF!
• S P O N S O R E D C O N T E N T •
Email: hreina@stgnews.com
Twitter: @STGnews
Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.