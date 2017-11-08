Snow Canyon State Park to waive entrance fee for anniversary

Stock image, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – In celebration of the Utah State Parks system’s 60th anniversary, Snow Canyon State Park and the Friends of Snow Canyon invite visitors to take part in “Desert Discovery Day” Nov. 11.

Admission is free for all visitors that day.

In addition, there will be exhibits, giveaways and snacks available at park headquarters from noon-3 p.m.

“This is a great opportunity to explore the canyon and learn more about the features that make the park so special,” Park Manager Kristen Comella said .

The park is open from 6 a.m-10 p.m. daily and offers more than 38-miles of hiking, biking and equestrian trails, technical rock climbing, a 31-unit campground and more.

The park provides opportunity to appreciate impressive geologic formations and the beauty of the desert.

For more information on this and other Utah State Parks celebrations taking place during 2017, call 435-628-2255 or click here.

Event details

What: “Desert Discover Day,” part of the Utah State Parks 60th anniversary celebration.

When: Saturday, Nov. 11, from noon-3 p.m.

Where: Snow Canyon State Park.

Details: Admission to the park is free all day.

