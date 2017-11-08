Herbert appoints new general counsel to provide legal advice

Utah Gov. Gary Herbert speaks to reporters during a news conference at the Utah State Capitol in this AP file photo, Salt Lake City, Utah, Feb. 5, 2015 | AP Photo by Rick Bowmer, St. George News

SALT LAKE CITY — Gov. Gary R. Herbert appointed Ron Gordon as his general counsel, a position that serves as the legal advisor to the governor and his office.

Counsel advises the governor’s cabinet, acts as legislative advisor and director for the administration, advises on all litigation with the Attorney General’s Office, and advises the governor on judicial appointments.

“Ron Gordon is a capable and reliable individual who is extremely well regarded in the legal community,” Herbert said. “Not only has he consistently provided me with sound advice in appointing the most qualified individuals to Utah’s judicial branch, but he also has a demonstrated track record of understanding complex legislation and legislative processes.

“He has been a key advisor to me for many years and I am thrilled that he has accepted this new role within my administration.”

The appointment is effective Nov. 25,

Gordon replaces Jacey Skinner, who served as the governor’s counsel since 2013, and who has accepted a position as deputy court administrator for the Utah Administrative Offices of the Courts.

Gordon is currently executive director of the Commission on Criminal and Juvenile Justice, having been appointed to that position by former Gov. Jon M. Huntsman Jr. in 2009 and retained by Herbert. He oversees a 21-member commission charged with coordinating criminal and juvenile justice policy throughout Utah.

Gordon works closely with executive branch agencies, the Legislature, judiciary and local governments as well as private entities in policy development. He oversaw recent reform efforts in the Utah criminal justice and juvenile justice systems.

Gordon has served as director of the Office of Crime Victim Reparations, coordinator of the Criminal Justice Advisory Council in Salt Lake County, director of the Utah Sentencing Commission and staff attorney to CCJJ.

