Washington County 2017 municipal election results

ST. GEORGE – The preliminary results of municipalities in Washington County are in and featured below.
Candidates for Hurricane, Ivins and Rockville have been elected through acclamation, as these municipalities canceled their respective general elections due to a lack of opposing candidates.
St. George – Mayor
|Jon Pike
|5616
|72.27%
|Lane Ronnow
|2155
|27.73%
St. George – City Council
|Michele Randall
|4813
|33.7%
|Joe Bowcutt
|3835
|26.85%
|Gregg McArthur
|2887
|20.22%
|Greg Aldred
|2746
|19.23%
Washington City – Mayor
|Kenneth F. Neilson
|1287
|55.86%
|Ben L. Martinsen
|1017
|44.14%
Washington City – City Council
|Daniel Cluff
|1177
|27.05%
|Douglas Ward
|1101
|25.3%
|Kurt F. Ivie
|1044
|23.99%
|Garth E. Nisson
|1029
|23.65%
Apple Valley – Mayor
|Robert S. Campbell
|150
|Richard Moser
|107
Apple Valley – City Council
|Michael R. McLaughlin
|169
|Debbie Kopp
|125
|Trevor Black
|95
|Judith Davis
|82
Enterprise – Mayor
|Brandon Humphries
|306
|Calvin Barlocker
|263
Enterprise – City Council
|Jared Moody
|477
|Ron Lehm
|323
|Barry Jones
|249
Hildale – Mayor
|Donia Jessop
|96
|Philip C. Barlow
|71
Hildale – City Council
|Jared Nicol
|109
|Maha Layton
|106
|Carlos S. Jessop
|61
|Edwin Barlow
|56
Hildale – Special Council Seat
|Jvar Dutson
|111
|Elmar L. Johnson
|57
LaVerkin – Mayor
- Information not yet available.
LaVerkin – City Council
- Information not yet available.
Leeds – Mayor
|Wayne Peterson
|214
|Elliott Sheltman
|79
Leeds – City Council
|Danielle Stirling
|158
|Alan Roberts
|127
|Ronald Cundick
|124
|Bill Lytle
|100
New Harmony – Mayor
- Information not yet available.
New Harmony – City Council
- Information not yet available.
Santa Clara – Mayor
|Rick T. Rosenberg
|795
|100%
Santa Clara – City Council
|Wendell R. Gubler
|563
|33.1%
|Ben Shakespeare
|534
|31.39%
|Kenneth L. Sizemore
|426
|25.04%
|Christoper S. Barela
|178
|10.46%
Springdale – Mayor
|Stanley J. Smith
|181
|Mark Chambers
|87
Springdale – City Council
|Randy Aton
|222
|Adrian Player
|172
|Richard L Praetzel Jr
|100
Toquerville – Mayor
|Lynn Atkin Chamberlain
|222
|M. Darrin LeFevre
|142
Toquerville – City Council
|Mike Ruesch
|291
|Justin Sip
|192
|Chuck Goode
|93
|Jack Seegmiller
|84
Virgin – Mayor
|Matthew Spendlove
|204
|Jean Marie Krause
|160
Virgin – City Council
|Kevin Stout
|222
|Jay W. Lee
|186
|Lori Rose
|157
|Lee Ballard
|148
