Washington County 2017 municipal election results

ST. GEORGE – The preliminary results of municipalities in Washington County are in and featured below.

Candidates for Hurricane, Ivins and Rockville have been elected through acclamation, as these municipalities canceled their respective general elections due to a lack of opposing candidates.

St. George – Mayor

Jon Pike 5616 72.27% Lane Ronnow 2155 27.73%

St. George – City Council

Michele Randall 4813 33.7% Joe Bowcutt 3835 26.85% Gregg McArthur 2887 20.22% Greg Aldred 2746 19.23%

Washington City – Mayor

Kenneth F. Neilson 1287 55.86% Ben L. Martinsen 1017 44.14%

Washington City – City Council

Daniel Cluff 1177 27.05% Douglas Ward 1101 25.3% Kurt F. Ivie 1044 23.99% Garth E. Nisson 1029 23.65%

Apple Valley – Mayor

Robert S. Campbell 150 Richard Moser 107

Apple Valley – City Council

Michael R. McLaughlin 169 Debbie Kopp 125 Trevor Black 95 Judith Davis 82

Enterprise – Mayor

Brandon Humphries 306 Calvin Barlocker 263

Enterprise – City Council

Jared Moody 477 Ron Lehm 323 Barry Jones 249

Hildale – Mayor

Donia Jessop 96 Philip C. Barlow 71

Hildale – City Council

Jared Nicol 109 Maha Layton 106 Carlos S. Jessop 61 Edwin Barlow 56

Hildale – Special Council Seat

Jvar Dutson 111 Elmar L. Johnson 57

LaVerkin – Mayor

Information not yet available.

LaVerkin – City Council

Information not yet available.

Leeds – Mayor

Wayne Peterson 214 Elliott Sheltman 79

Leeds – City Council

Danielle Stirling 158 Alan Roberts 127 Ronald Cundick 124 Bill Lytle 100

New Harmony – Mayor

Information not yet available.

New Harmony – City Council

Information not yet available.

Santa Clara – Mayor

Rick T. Rosenberg 795 100%

Santa Clara – City Council

Wendell R. Gubler 563 33.1% Ben Shakespeare 534 31.39% Kenneth L. Sizemore 426 25.04% Christoper S. Barela 178 10.46%

Springdale – Mayor

Stanley J. Smith 181 Mark Chambers 87

Springdale – City Council

Randy Aton 222 Adrian Player 172 Richard L Praetzel Jr 100

Toquerville – Mayor

Lynn Atkin Chamberlain 222 M. Darrin LeFevre 142

Toquerville – City Council

Mike Ruesch 291 Justin Sip 192 Chuck Goode 93 Jack Seegmiller 84

Virgin – Mayor

Matthew Spendlove 204 Jean Marie Krause 160

Virgin – City Council

Kevin Stout 222 Jay W. Lee 186 Lori Rose 157 Lee Ballard 148

