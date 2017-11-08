Incumbents sweep St. George elections

St. George Mayor Jon Pike, file photo, St. George, Utah, Feb. 16, 2017 | Photo by Austin Peck, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – Voters in St. George are evidently pleased with how the mayor and City Council have been leading the city over the last four years since they’ve handed the incumbents of another four years at the helm.

St. George Mayor Jon Pike and City Council members Michele Randall and Joe Bowcutt have been reelected to each serve a second term.

Pike took 5,616 votes to challenger Lane Ronnow’s 2,155. Randall and Bowcutt each garnered 4,813 and 3,835 voters respectively, beating out Gregg McArthur and Greg Aldred, who each received 2,887 and 2,746 votes.

“Are we on track with the majority of the voters? I think we can see that we are,” Pike said Tuesday night.

The municipal campaigns in St. George for mayor and City Council were rather mild this year as the candidates shared similar opinions on many issues facing the city, such as matters related to continuing growth and making sure city infrastructure and services keep up with it.

“These past four years have been great and we’ve got a good thing going, a good foundation,” Pike said.

Within the last four years, Pike and the City Council have implemented aspects of a five-year strategic plan rolled out in early 2016 that outlines issues related to government, public safety, infrastructure, economic development and so forth.

“I’m happy that I, the mayor and Joe got in,” Randall said. “We get four more years to serve and I’m very grateful and humbled that the voters felt we’re doing a good job and want us to continue.”

Bowcutt, who was out adding “thank yous” to his election signs Tuesday night when St. George News contacted him, echoed Randall’s sentiment.

“I’m glad the voters came out and want the council to keep doing what it’s doing,” he said.

Moving forward, Pike said he will continue to focus on the development of Tech Ridge and plans to ultimately create higher-paying, tech-based jobs in St. George.

“I’m anxious to move ahead with those things,” Pike said.

