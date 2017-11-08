Veterans Day appreciation events guide

Veterans Day Appreciation image, location and date not specified | Images courtesy of vetkit (background flag) and shmell_c4 (shield) both from Getty Images Plus, St. George News

SOUTHERN UTAH — This weekend, we celebrate our country’s veterans and honor the armistice that was signed between allied forces and Germany, effectively ending hostilites in World War I. To show these brave men and women how much their service and sacrifice means to us, there are celebrations across Southern Utah and in Mesquite, Nevada.

Find an event near you from the list below to celebrate our service men and women. Events are taking place throughout the weekend so be sure to check the day.

St. George

Friday, 9 a.m. | Dixie State University Veteran Success Center Veterans Day Service and Open House | Veterans Memorial on DSU’s north encampment mall, 225 S. University Blvd. (700 East), St. George.

Saturday, 9 a.m. | Seventh annual Veterans Day Service | SunRiver Veterans Honor Park, intersection of Wide River Drive and Diamond River Drive, St. George.

Washington City

Friday, 11:11 a.m. | Washington City Veterans Day Parade and Program | Parade route starts at 300 East Community Center Drive. Program will take place at Veterans Park, 75 E. Telegraph St., Washington City.

Ivins

Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. | Run for the Vets 5K and One-Mile Walk and Roll | Southern Utah Veterans Home, 160 N. 200 East, Ivins.

Cedar City

Mesquite, Nevada

All week, all day | 1,000 Flags Over Mesquite American Flag Display | Mesquite Recreation Center, 100 West Old Mill Road, Mesquite, Nevada.

National parks

Saturday-Sunday, all day | Fee-free day | All national parks and monuments

Have a Veterans Day event to add? Send us the details.

Email: hreina@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.