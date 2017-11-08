Kids participate in a music activity at the Learning Tree, a former recipient of a Cedar City Arts Council grant, photo date not specified | Photo courtesy The Learning Tree, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — With a goal of engaging and recognizing those involved in developing the artistic life of Cedar City, the Cedar City Arts Council is inviting the public to their free “Fall Social” Monday at 7 p.m. in the large conference room at Festival Hall, upstairs in the Heritage Center.

The event will include live music, art exhibits, refreshments and the presentation of the 2017 Cedar City Arts Council Arts Recognition Award. Presenters will be past Cedar City Arts Council grant recipients Marty Warburton and Home Girls, Learning Tree and the Southern Utah Woodturners.

Refreshments will be provided by JaNell Wood of Simply Delicious and Tae’s Tea, and the 2017 arts award will be presented to Iron County Today for their dedication to connecting arts events and patrons through their newspaper coverage.

Marty Warburton and Home Girls

What began as a family simply sitting around at home and singing just for the fun of it has become a highly sought-after band on the bluegrass music festival circuit. Relying heavily on vintage acoustic instrumentation and amazing four-part family harmonies, Home Girls allows you feel the music as well as hear it.

Marty Warburton & Home Girls consists of Marty; his wife, Pam; two of their daughters, Kylee Landon and Hayli Cizmas; and son-in-law John Landon.

The group has recently released the CD “Home Sweet Home,” which was produced in part with a Cedar City Arts Council grant. Their music is available online at iTunes, CDbaby and locally at Whittlesticks, Park Place Eatery and Groovacious.

The Learning Tree

The Learning Tree is a family child care program in Cedar City.

“We are a play-based and child directed program,” Kristi DeGraff of the Learning Center said. “We serve a variety of children from our community providing high quality care and early childhood education. Music and the arts are integral parts of our daily play. Last year we received two drums from the CCAC grant and we’ve loved learning more about music and rhythm though play with the drums.”

For more information about The Learning Tree, visit their website.

Southern Utah Woodturners

The Southern Utah Woodturners was formed by Will Arcularius of Enoch and Jerry Keller of Boulder City, Nevada. While Will was working at Home Depot he gave assistance to Jerry, and while talking they realized that both enjoyed woodturning. After meeting a few times they thought that there must be other woodturners in the community and decided to place posters out in the community and a small ad in the paper to advertise that a woodturning group was going to be formed.

The first meeting was in November 2009 at Will’s home in Enoch, and 25 woodturners showed up with samples of their capabilities. In January 2010 the club was officially formed and became a member of The American Woodturners Association in May 2010.

The club continued to outgrow their meeting locations. Todd Thorley, woods instructor at Cedar High School, invited the group to meet in his classroom and use his equipment if necessary, creating a partnership with the Iron County School District and Cedar High School.

At the end of the first year they decided to get involved with the Dixie Regional Medical Center & their Jubilee of Trees event in St. George as a community project. The following year they started supporting the Foundation of Cedar City Hospital. As of June 2017 the club is responsible for generating in excess of $20,000 in donation. In October, club membership was at 86 members and growing.

Event details

What: Cedar City Arts Council “Fall Social.”

When: Monday, Nov. 13 at 7 p.m.

Where: Festival Hall at the Heritage Center, 105 N. 100 East, Cedar City.

Details: The public is invited to this free event.

