Southern Utah collection sites announced for global ‘Operation Christmas Child’ shoebox project

ST. GEORGE — Several locations in Southern Utah will serve as drop-off sites for the Samaritan’s Purse project “Operation Christmas Child,” joining nearly 5,000 other U.S. locations collecting gift-filled shoeboxes for children in need around the world.

During the project’s National Collection Week, Nov. 13–20, residents will transform empty shoeboxes into gifts of hope filled with school supplies, hygiene items and fun toys. Operation Christmas Child will deliver these shoebox gifts to children affected by war, disease, disaster, poverty and famine.

This year, the Southern Utah Area Team hopes to contribute more than 4,500 shoebox gifts toward the 2017 global goal of reaching 12 million children.

See Southern Utah drop-off sites below

“We are honored to join the nationwide effort to collect gift-filled shoeboxes for children who may have never experienced the true meaning of Christmas,” Regional Director Paul Fischbach said. “Through these simple gifts and a message of hope, children learn that God loves them and has not forgotten them.”

For more information on how to participate in Operation Christmas Child or to view gift suggestions, call 303-745-9179 or visit the Samaratin’s Purse website. Participants can donate $9 per shoebox gift online through “Follow Your Box” and receive a tracking label to discover its destination.

Those who prefer the convenience of online shopping can browse the Samaratin’s Purse Build a Shoebox Online webpage to select gifts matched to a child’s specific age and gender, then finish packing the virtual shoebox by adding a photo and personal note of encouragement.

Operation Christmas Child is a project of Samaritan’s Purse, an international Christian relief and evangelism organization headed by Franklin Graham. The mission of Operation Christmas Child is to demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way to children in need around the world and together with the local church worldwide, to share the Good News of Jesus Christ.

Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 146 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 160 countries and territories.

Collection sites

St. George Calvary Chapel, 3922 S. Pioneer Road. South Mountain Community Church, 3158 E. 2000 South. Westside Baptist Church, 2299 W. 2000 North.

Washington Grace Baptist Church, 1190 E Telegraph St.

Hurricane Calvary Chapel Hurricane Valley, 1015 W. 100 North.

Cedar City Calvary Chapel Cedar City, 101 E. Nichols Canyon Road.

Parowan Grace Christian Church, 845 S. 200 West.

Monroe Richfield Bible Church, 780 N. state Route 118.



Hours of collection vary. A full list of area collection locations and hours of operation can be found online.

