Iron County 2017 municipal election results

CEDAR CITY – The unofficial 2017 election results for municipalities in Iron County are in, and are listed below.

The municipality of Enoch canceled its election due to a lack of opposing candidates.

Final vote canvasses will be taking place over the next 10 days, as scheduled by the respective municipalities.

Cedar City – Mayor

Maile L. Wilson 3,313 75.64% Ryan James Durfee 1,067 24.36%

Cedar City – City Council

R. Scott Phillips 3,207 39.73% Ron Adams 2,211 27.39% Bruce S. Hughes 2,174 26.94% Rich Gillette 479 5.93%

Brian Head – Mayor

Clayton Calloway 27 62.79% Dutch Deutschlander 16 37.21%

Brian Head – City Council

Lynn Mulder 34 53.13% Reece Wilson 30 46.88%

Cedar Highlands – Mayor

Steven C. Swann 36 63.16% Julie Brask 15 26.32% Write-in votes 6 10.53%

Cedar Highlands – Town Council (2-year term)

Paul G. Starks 41 43.62% Linda D. Stetzenbach 40 42.55% Ben R. Jordan Jr. 13 13.83%

Cedar Highlands – Council (4-year term)

Beth Joanne Gaines 39 35.78% Susan G. Allman 35 31.11% Pam Capone 18 16.51% Mike Brask 17 15.60%

Kanarraville – Mayor

Randy Carter 104 54.45% Write-in votes 71 37.17% Melissa Allen 16 8.38%

Kanarraville – City Council

Randy D. Williams 107 29.97% John W. Batty 104 29.13% Betty Ann Gould 61 17.09% Keith Williams 47 13.17% Write-in votes 38 10.64% Dayna Regousky 0 0.00%

Paragonah – Mayor

R. Todd Robertson 98 50.78% Constance B. Robinson 95 49.22%

Paragonah – Town Council

Earl L. Olsen 180 57.51% Joseph M. Barton 133 42.49%

Parowan – Mayor

Preston B. Griffiths 547 56.57% Donald G. Landes 420 43.43%

Parowan – City Council

James W. Shurtleff – 2-year seat 843 100% James M. Harris – 4-year seat 581 32.90% Sharon Downey – 4-year seat 428 24.24% Patti Vesely – 4-year seat 424 24.01% Nate Thayer – 4-year seat 333 18.86%

Cedar City News reporter Jeff Richards contributed to this article.

