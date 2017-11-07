Iron County 2017 municipal election results

CEDAR CITY – The unofficial 2017 election results for municipalities in Iron County are in, and are listed below.
The municipality of Enoch canceled its election due to a lack of opposing candidates.
Final vote canvasses will be taking place over the next 10 days, as scheduled by the respective municipalities.
Cedar City – Mayor
|Maile L. Wilson
|3,313
|75.64%
|Ryan James Durfee
|1,067
|24.36%
Cedar City – City Council
|R. Scott Phillips
|3,207
|39.73%
|Ron Adams
|2,211
|27.39%
|Bruce S. Hughes
|2,174
|26.94%
|Rich Gillette
|479
|5.93%
Brian Head – Mayor
|Clayton Calloway
|27
|62.79%
|Dutch Deutschlander
|16
|37.21%
Brian Head – City Council
|Lynn Mulder
|34
|53.13%
|Reece Wilson
|30
|46.88%
Cedar Highlands – Mayor
|Steven C. Swann
|36
|63.16%
|Julie Brask
|15
|26.32%
|Write-in votes
|6
|10.53%
Cedar Highlands – Town Council (2-year term)
|Paul G. Starks
|41
|43.62%
|Linda D. Stetzenbach
|40
|42.55%
|Ben R. Jordan Jr.
|13
|13.83%
Cedar Highlands – Council (4-year term)
|Beth Joanne Gaines
|39
|35.78%
|Susan G. Allman
|35
|31.11%
|Pam Capone
|18
|16.51%
|Mike Brask
|17
|15.60%
Kanarraville – Mayor
|Randy Carter
|104
|54.45%
|Write-in votes
|71
|37.17%
|Melissa Allen
|16
|8.38%
Kanarraville – City Council
|Randy D. Williams
|107
|29.97%
|John W. Batty
|104
|29.13%
|Betty Ann Gould
|61
|17.09%
|Keith Williams
|47
|13.17%
|Write-in votes
|38
|10.64%
|Dayna Regousky
|0
|0.00%
Paragonah – Mayor
|R. Todd Robertson
|98
|50.78%
|Constance B. Robinson
|95
|49.22%
Paragonah – Town Council
|Earl L. Olsen
|180
|57.51%
|Joseph M. Barton
|133
|42.49%
Parowan – Mayor
|Preston B. Griffiths
|547
|56.57%
|Donald G. Landes
|420
|43.43%
Parowan – City Council
|James W. Shurtleff – 2-year seat
|843
|100%
|James M. Harris – 4-year seat
|581
|32.90%
|Sharon Downey – 4-year seat
|428
|24.24%
|Patti Vesely – 4-year seat
|424
|24.01%
|Nate Thayer – 4-year seat
|333
|18.86%
Cedar City News reporter Jeff Richards contributed to this article.
Email: mkessler@stgnews.com
Twitter: @MoriKessler
Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.