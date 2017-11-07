Driver escapes injury in I-15 car crash near Exit 22

Scene of a single-vehicle accident involving a red Ford Mustang on Interstate 15 near mile marker 22, Washington County, Utah, Nov. 7, 2017 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A driver escaped serious injury Tuesday about 10:40 a.m. after his car left the southbound side of Interstate 15 and went across the median before spinning around and crashing on the northbound side.

According to Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Mike Murphy, the vehicle, a newer-model red Ford Mustang, was heading southbound near mile marker 22 when the accident occurred.

“We’re looking at possible equipment failure,” Murphy said, noting that the male driver reported having problems with the car’s cruise control just prior to the incident.

Murphy added that the driver did not appear to have driving above the posted speed limit, nor did he show any signs of impairment. The driver was wearing his seat belt, and the airbags were activated in the crash, Murphy said, adding that the man’s only injuries appeared to be a minor scratch on his arm from when the air bag deployed.

The car entered the northbound lanes but was not struck by any other vehicles, Murphy said. It eventually came to rest in the median, just west of the shoulder on the northbound side of the freeway.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

