Live music, lawnmower races to highlight 28th ‘Beaver Dam Bar Chili Cook Off’

LITTLEFIELD, Ariz., — Bring a spoon and an empty belly Saturday to the Beaver Dam Bar and Station, located at 411 N. Old Highway 91 in Littlefield, Arizona, for the 28th annual “Beaver Dam Bar Chili Cook Off.”

More than just a cook-off, the event opens at 11 a.m. with lawnmower races in a range of classes, from stock to modified. Guests can watch competitors race their lawnmowers around the track and enjoy the fun country atmosphere.

“It’s a more relaxed feel,” said Bill Evans, Beaver Dam Bar and Station owner. “You can pretty much let your hair down.”

Live music will kick off at 1 p.m. featuring the band Nearly Departed. Part of the band’s set will include a tribute to Tom Petty and his enduring musical legacy.

Free barbecue will be served from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donations will be accepted and will go toward helping area food banks.

Guests wishing to enter chili into the competition need to bring the $10 entry fee and a big pot of chili to the Beaver Dam Bar and Station between 6-7 p.m. Judging will begin at 7 p.m.

Chili is judged by a panel of five guests who are randomly drawn from the audience, Evans said.

Once judging has begun, attendees will be invited to sample the chili entries.

Chili will be judged in several rounds, and the winner receives all the money from the entry fees. All paid competitors will be entered to win a T-shirt as well.

Musical act Mike and Elaine will take the stage from 7-11 p.m. to bring the night home.

“It’s a good time,” Evans said.

Event details

What: Beaver Dam Bar Chili Cook Off and Lawnmower Races.

When: Saturday, Nov. 11, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Where: Beaver Dam Bar and Station, 411 N. Old Highway 91, Littlefield, Arizona.

Cost: Spectators, free; Chili entry, $10 | Donations are accepted and appreciated. Donations go to the local food bank.

Beaver Dam Bar and Station: Website.

