Curtis wins special election to replace Chaffetz in Congress

In this Aug. 15, 2017, file photo, Provo Mayor John Curtis celebrates with his family after winning Utah's Republican primary to fill the U.S. House seat vacated by Jason Chaffetz. Curtis also won the Nov. 7 general election. | Associated Press photo by Rick Bowmer, St. George News

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Republican mayor of Provo has won a special election to replace former U.S. Rep. Jason Chaffetz.

John Curtis on Tuesday defeated Democrat Kathryn Allen and third-party candidate Jim Bennett, a centrist and the son of former longtime U.S. Sen. Bob Bennett.

Curtis’ opponents tried to tie him to President Donald Trump, who got a lukewarm reception from Utah conservatives during last year’s presidential race. Curtis didn’t vote for Trump but says he supports the president’s agenda.

The GOP candidate’s win wasn’t surprising in the 3rd Congressional District, where Republicans outnumber Democrats 5-to-1.

Chaffetz held the seat for eight years before resigning in June, saying he wanted to spend more time with family. He quickly became a paid Fox News contributor.

