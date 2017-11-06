Jan. 22, 1936 — Nov. 5, 2017

Terry Eugene Hayes, 81, passed away Nov. 5 in St. George. He was born Jan. 22, 1936, in Salt Lake City to Elmer W. Hayes and Orpha I. Adams. Terry married Irene G. Oltersdorf on Sept. 3, 1963, in the Salt Lake City Temple for time and all eternity.

Terry grew up in Salt Lake City and attended Olympus High School. He served in the U.S. Army.

Terry was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and held many church callings including Branch President and Ward and Stake Clerk. He loved to do family history and temple work. Terry and Irene served an LDS Mission to the Philippines.

Terry enjoyed watching western movies, war movies and John Wayne movies.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Irene Hayes; four children, John and Trudy Hayes, Steve and Iris Anderson, Sharon Hayes, Robert and Rebecca Hayes; 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services

There will be a viewing on Nov. 7 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Washington 6th Branch Chapel, 600 E. Telegraph, Washington.

Funeral services will be held on Nov. 9 at 11 a.m. at the Gregson LDS Chapel, 3153 S. 900 East, Salt Lake City. There will be a viewing one hour prior to services at the chapel. Interment will take place in the City View Memoriam.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454, and City View Mortuary.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Spilsbury Mortuary online.