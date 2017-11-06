Trump, Herbert order flags to be flown at half-staff in wake of Texas shooting

Stock image, St. George News

SALT LAKE CITY — President Donald Trump has issued a directive to lower flags to half-staff at all federal facilities in honor of the victims of the Sunday shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

Utah Gov. Gary R. Herbert has also ordered the flags of the United States of America, as well as the state of Utah, to be flown at half-staff at all facilities for the same duration.

Read more: Sheriff: Multiple deaths in shooting at Texas church

“All are asked to make necessary arrangements to lower the flags today through sunset on Nov. 9,” a press release from the Governor’s Office said Monday. “Individuals, businesses and other organizations are encouraged to join in this tribute.”

The following is the full text of President Trump’s order:

THE WHITE HOUSE Office of the Press Secretary FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE November 6, 2017 HONORING THE VICTIMS OF THE SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, TEXAS SHOOTING BY THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA A PROCLAMATION We are deeply saddened by the shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas, which took the lives of more than 25 innocent victims while they were attending church. As we mourn the victims of this unprovoked act of violence, we pray for healing and comfort for all the family members and loved ones who are grieving. As a mark of respect for the victims of this senseless act of violence perpetrated on November 5, 2017, by the authority vested in me as President of the United States by theConstitution and the laws of the United States of America, I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, November 9, 2017. I also direct that the flag shall be flown at half-staff for the same length of time at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations. IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand this fifth day of November, in the year of our Lord two thousand seventeen,and of the Independence of the United States of America the two hundred and forty-second. DONALD J. TRUMP

