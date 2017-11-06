Child falls from second-story window of Washington City home

Stock image | St. George News

WASHINGTON CITY — A 7-year-old girl was injured after falling from the second-story window of a Washington City home Sunday evening.

Washington City Police responded to the incident at approximately 8 p.m. at a house on Imperial Lane.

“The girl went upstairs to go to bed and, for some reason, leaned on the window and the screen came out,” Washington City Police Spokesman Ed Kantor said, adding:

Her parents were at home downstairs. They heard some crying out in the front yard.

The parents found the child outside where she landed in the home’s driveway, Kantor said.

“It was accidental, according to the investigators,” he added.

Medical personnel from Gold Cross Ambulance arrived and transported the girl to Dixie Regional Medical Center in St. George to be treated for a possible leg injury.

“Near as I know,” Kantor said, “there’s no life-threatening injury.”

Emergency personnel from Washington City Fire Department also responded to the incident.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

