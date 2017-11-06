Widespread power outage hits Washington City after crash snaps pole

White passenger car crashes into power pole on 100 East, causing power outage for more than four hours, Washington City, Utah, Nov. 5, 2017 | Photo courtesy of Cody Nelson, St. George News

WASHINGTON CITY — An injured driver was transported to the hospital after his vehicle slammed into a power pole, causing a widespread power outage that affected traffic lights in multiple intersections and left customers without services for more than four hours Sunday afternoon.

Shortly after 4 p.m. emergency responders were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash at 840 S. 100 E. in Washington City involving a white passenger vehicle that crashed into a power pole.

Emergency personnel found the 59-year-old driver inside the vehicle, injured but in stable condition, Washington City Police spokesman Ed Kantor said.

The driver told officers that he was heading north on 100 East when he began coughing uncontrollably due to a medical issue. The man lost control of the car as it veered off of the roadway and slammed into the power pole, Kantor said.

The impact snapped the pole in half. The bottom section crashed down onto the vehicle while the top became tangled in the power lines and was left dangling in the air.

The driver was transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center by ambulance for evaluation and treatment.

Officers cordoned off 100 East in both directions to secure a wide area while a brush truck from the Washington City Fire Department blocked access to where the electrical line was left exposed.

Additional officers were called to the area to direct traffic in multiple intersections throughout the city when power was cut to the traffic lights.

Emergency repair crews and technicians from the Washington City Power Department responded to the crash scene and began repairs on the damaged power pole and exposed lines.

Additional crews responded to various intersections and restored power to the traffic lights using emergency generators, Rick Hansen with Washington City Power Department said.

Hansen went on to say that the line that was cut caused an outage that affected all Washington City Power customers. The damage had to be isolated and repaired by sections, and power was restored by sections as well.

“The power wasn’t restored all at once, because we had to transfer over to an alternate feed and each of the six substations came up one at a time,” Hansen said.

The street where the crash occurred remained closed until 5:30 a.m. Monday, when crews completed repairs to the pole and line that took more than 13 hours to finish, he said.

Several bystanders requested access to the 100 East after the street was cordoned off, and officers explained the danger as individuals were given alternate routes.

There are many dangers that can be present anytime a power line is damaged or destroyed, and many times the area will be taped off to reduce the risk of injury to bystanders, Julio Reyes, Washington City Firefighter and department spokesperson said.

“The public should avoid the area for several reasons, but the first is that when a power line is compromised, it is not always obvious whether or not the line is hot, and often times the dangers are hidden,” Washington City Firefighter Julio Reyes said.

He went on to say that additional traffic in the area from onlookers or vehicles can also cause congestion and make it difficult for emergency personnel and utility crews to access the scene and make repairs.

“That congestion can potentially cause another crash or present other safety hazards for the public, repair crews and responders as well,” he said.

Prepare for an unexpected power outage by having extra flashlights and other battery-powered lighting on hand, and if possible a small generator and extension cords. A generator can run small space heaters and other essential equipment or medical devices in case of an outage.

“Always make sure to run generators outside in a well ventilated area and never operate them indoors,” Reyes said.

He went on to say that having extra oxygen cylinders available for those on home oxygen is important, but if an individual runs low or needs any assistance she can call the fire department at 435-673-4788.

Fire department personnel will respond to an individual’s home to help change the cylinder if needed, or can provide oxygen if the person runs out.

This report is based on statements from police or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Email: cblowers@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews