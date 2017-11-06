Traffic stop nets felony arrest for 2 men, 1 wanted out of Missouri

File photo of Iron County Sheriff's Office, Cedar City, Utah, April 15, 2015 | Photo by Devan Chavez, St. George News / Cedar City News

ST. GEORGE — Two men were taken into custody early Sunday morning after Iron County Sheriff’s deputies stopped a vehicle for speeding and learned that both had active warrants, one out of Utah and the other out of Missouri.

At approximately 1 a.m. an Iron County Sheriff’s deputy stopped a Chevrolet Cruz for speeding. The driver – later identified as 25-year-old Odell Ramone Thompson of Chaffee, Missouri – gave officers a fake name and date of birth, Iron County Sheriff’s Cpl. Dan Raddatz said.

Deputies then spoke to the passenger, later identified as Kyle Lakeith De Valentine, also from Missouri, who told officers that he was the owner of the car but that Thompson was driving, Raddatz said.

Deputies were advised by dispatch that Valentine had an active warrant out of Utah for bypassing a port of entry, and he was placed under arrest. While Valentine was being placed under arrest, Raddatz said deputies called in a K-9 unit to go through the vehicle after smelling the odor of marijuana.

During the search they found a handgun inside of one of the bags inside of the car. In another bag deputies found a driver’s license and other identification for Thompson, the driver, which was different than the information he provided to officers initially.

During a records check deputies were advised that Thompson was wanted out of Missouri for robbery, armed criminal action and burglary, Raddatz said, and both men were taken into custody and transported to the Iron County Jail without incident.

Valentine was booked into jail on the misdemeanor warrant out of Utah for bypassing a port of entry and now faces a charge of possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a second-degree felony, while Thompson was booked for the outstanding felony warrants out of Missouri.

St. George News also learned that Thompson was featured on Missouri’s KFVS Channel 2 News segment “Cape Girardeau police ask for help locating wanted suspects” Oct. 2 with an article written by Alycia Dobrinick, a digital content executive producer for the station.

Police in Cape Girardeau are asking for help locating some suspects who have active warrants out for their arrest. Odell Ramone Thompson, 25, is wanted on felony charges of robbery, armed criminal action, and burglary. A judge set his bond at $100,000. He’s known to have numerous addresses in Sikeston and Chaffee, according to police.

Both men remain in jail at the writing of this report.

Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact. This report is based on statements from police or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

