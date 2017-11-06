Aug. 22, 1944 — Nov. 2, 2017

Bernice Hall Bradshaw, 73, passed away Nov. 2. She was born Aug. 22, 1944, in Overton, Nevada, to Anthon and Ruby (Winder) Hall.

With her father working for the Union Pacific railroad, her early childhood included time in Nevada and California. When she entered school, the family lived in Parowan for a short time and then settled into Cedar City. Bernice grew up with five brothers, having helped raise those younger than her. She loved to share stories of her time with her brothers and the adventures they had.

Following high school, she worked at a sewing factory and throughout life enjoyed creating clothes and quilts with her Singer sewing machine. Other hobbies she enjoyed were knitting, bottling fruits and jams and creating confectionaries to share with neighbors during the holidays.

She met John Clyde Bradshaw from Hurricane and after a few years of dating were married on June 21, 1969, at the St. George LDS Temple. John and Bernice started their family in Hurricane, where she enjoyed her flower garden, bottling fruits and jams and using their pecans in the confectionaries she made.

Bernice helped raise six children with their primary residence in Hurricane. Her family also spent time in Ogden, Corona, California, Needles, California, and Kingman, Arizona. She enjoyed spending time with her family in the national parks, especially those of Utah and California.

While raising her family she found time to support the church relief society, church activities and sponsor a 4-H club. After her children were raised, she obtained a bachelor’s degree from Southern Utah University and a master’s degree in education from Northern Arizona University. She enjoyed teaching for nine years in San Carlos, Arizona, before retiring and moving back to Hurricane.

She is survived by John Clyde Bradshaw, Hurricane; Russel Neil Bradshaw (Ruby), Hurricane; Brent Allen Bradshaw (Mary Joy), St. George; Robert Shawn Bradshaw, Redlands, California; Justin Lee Bradshaw (Elaine), Aurora, Colorado; James Kevin Bradshaw (Kathryn), Hurricane; Michelle Lynn Bradshaw, Hurricane; grandsons Taylor Cole Bradshaw, Chase William Bradshaw, Clyben Neil Bradshaw; and brother Samuel Kendall Hall, Brush, Colorado.

She was preceded in death by her father Anthon Wesley Hall; mother Ruby Winder Hall; and brothers William Elmer Hall, Wesley Anthon Hall, Charles David Hall and Michael Hall.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be Nov. 11 at 11 p.m. at the Hurricane West LDS Stake Center, 272 S. 700 West, Hurricane.

Visitation will also be at the Stake Center with first viewing Nov. 10 from 6-8 p.m. and second viewing Nov. 11, prior to services, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Interment will take place in Hurricane City Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454.

For condolences, full obituary and funeral listings please visit Spilsbury Mortuary online.