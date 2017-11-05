Chamber series features founder of the School of Life foundation

Composite image, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The St. George Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its Chamber Training Series Wednesday at their offices in St. George. The featured speaker will be Jack Rolfe, founder and CEO of the School of Life foundation.

The event starts at 11:30 a.m. The public is welcome; preregistration is required and can be done online.

Jack Rolfe

Rolfe is the Founder and CEO of the School of Life Foundation. This 501(c)3 nonprofit organization has a mission to increase high school graduation rates and is accomplishing this by working with hundreds of at-risk youth by partnering with numerous school districts across Utah.

The character building curriculum taught by the School of Life Foundation is contained in Rolfe’s book “Learn to ‘School’ Your Toughest Opponent.”

Rolfe is a professional speaker attending such events as the National Mentoring Summit at the Library of Congress. He has also spoken at the Play Like A Champion Today Conference and at numerous colleges and universities.

Rolfe is a former high school girls basketball coach and physical therapist. He and his wife, Lexie, have five children, twelve grandchildren and currently reside in St. George.

Event details

What: St. George Area Chamber of Commerce Training Series featuring Jack Rolfe of the School of Life Foundation.

When: Wednesday, Nov. 8, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Where: St. George Area Chamber of Commerce, 136 N. 100 East, St. George.

Details: $15 for Chamber members, $20 for non members. Preregistration is a must – click here.

