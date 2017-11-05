Mozart presented in epic proportions by the Orchestra of Southern Utah, choir of nearly 200 members

Composite image. Foreground: Dr. Ryan Murphy, guest conductor for the Orchestra of Southern Utah performance of "Magical Mozart," photo date and location not specified | Photo courtesy of the Orchestra of Southern Utah, St. George News

CEDAR CITY — Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart once said, “Music, even in situations of the greatest horror, should never be painful to the ear but should flatter and charm it, and thereby always remain music.” In honor of this 18th century composer, the Orchestra of Southern Utah will be performing “Magical Mozart” Thursday evening at the Heritage Center in Cedar City.

Mozart’s world was in a time period of change. The Baroque musical era was drawing to a close, and audiences were looking for a fresh take on music as the Classical era was born. Mozart wrote more than 600 pieces of music, ranging from operas to symphonies, religious music to chamber music, and he was one of the first to write for the piano.

Mozart would later become one of the greatest composers of his time, which makes him the perfect focus for the Orchestra of Southern Utah. Thursday’s performance will feature various works written by Mozart, including Flute Concerto in G Major, The Marriage of Figaro Overture, Non so piu cosa son from “Le Nozze di Figaro” and “Requiem.”

Orchestra member Adrienne Read is an award-winning flutist and adjunct faculty member at Southern Utah University. Soprano and 2014 Halversen Finalist Lindsey Lopez returns to the orchestra with her dynamic stage performance.

The orchestra will be joined by the OSU Chorale, In Jubilo, CVHS A Cappella, and SUU Opus for the Mozart “Requiem” under the direction of Jackie Riddle-Jackson, creating a choir of nearly 200 members. A quartet of soloists, including Terri Metcalf-Peterson, Taliah Byers, Lawrence Johnson and Alex Byers, will be featured. Mozart’s final composition is conducted by Ryan Murphy, associate director of the Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra of Temple Square.

“Magical Mozart” will take place Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Children over 6 are welcome with adult supervision. Babies and younger children are requested not to attend because the concert is recorded. Ticket prices are adults $12, students $5 and groups of up to 6 for $40. Tickets are available now by either phone, 435-233-8213 or by purchase at Heritage Center/Festival Hall Box Office.

Event details

What: Orchestra of Southern Utah presents “Magical Mozart.”

When: Thursday, Nov. 9 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Heritage Center 105 N. 100 East, Cedar City.

Ticket prices are adults $12, students $5, and groups of up to 6 for $40. Tickets are available now by either phone, 435-233-8213 or by purchase at Heritage Center/Festival Hall Box Office.

