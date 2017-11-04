I-15 widening between Drive Dixie-Brigham Road entering final phases

Paving on I-15 northbound between the Brigham Road/Exit 4 and Dixie Drive/Exit 5 interchanges, St. George, Utah, November, 2017 | Photo courtesy of the Utah Department of Transportation, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – The widening of Interstate 15 between Dixie Drive and Brigham Road is entering its final phases with microsurfacing and accompanying traffic shifts set to occur in just over a week.

Construction crews are paving the outside lanes of the roadway, and preparations are being made for microsurfacing and striping, according to an email update from the Utah Department of Transportation Friday.

Microsurfacing is a surface treatment for the new asphalt that helps ensure longevity of the roadway surface.

The microsurfacing and striping is set to begin Nov. 13 and go through Nov. 22.

As a part of this process, traffic shifts will occur on I-15 in the construction zone between the Dixie Drive/Exit 5 and Brigham Road/Exit 4 interchanges.

“There will be multiple shifts in traffic patterns and lane and ramp restrictions to accommodate the work,” UDOT officials said in the email Friday. “Please use extreme caution when traveling through and around the construction zone.”

Provided the weather and temperatures remain favorable, all lanes of I-15 and the Bluff Street entrance ramp are anticipated to open by Nov 22.

Hours of operation

Daytime hours 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. All I-15 lanes will remain open during the daytime – two lanes in each direction.

Nighttime hours 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Two lanes open on I-15 in each direction with occasional single lane closures as needed.



Purpose of the road work

An auxiliary lane in both directions that will be added to allow drivers to enter the freeway and exit at the next interchange without merging with through-traffic or changing lanes, allowing drivers to continue unimpeded. The new lanes are anticipated to improve traffic flow and enhance safety.

Adding the new lanes has involved demolishing and replacing the narrow bridges over the Virgin River – a process expected to be done by December, if not earlier.

In addition to providing a third lane of travel, the new bridges will also accommodate the creation of a fourth lane in the future.

