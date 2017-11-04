Twitter employee deactivates Trump’s account on last day of work

Written by Kimberly Scott
November 4, 2017
Photo of President Donald Trump's Twitter page taken Nov. 3, 2017 | Photo by Kimberly Scott, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — President Donald Trump’s Twitter account was briefly deactivated Thursday by a Twitter customer support worker who was on his or her last day on the job.

Just before 7 p.m. Thursday, the president’s personal account – @realdonaldtrump – was unavailable, showing an error message that the user “does not exist.”

In a tweeted statement, Twitter said Trump’s account was “inadvertently deactivated due to human error by a Twitter employee.”

The account was down for 11 minutes before being restored, the social media company reported.

Only after further review, the social media company said it had learned the deactivation “was done by a Twitter customer support employee who did this on the employee’s last day” and that the company would be conducting a full internal review.

Twitter posted the following update Thursday:

Trump also tweeted Thursday about the deactivation of his account:

Although, the president did not clarify what “word” was getting out.

