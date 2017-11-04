More than 40 million fire extinguishers recalled; 1 death reported

This photo from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission website shows a Kidde plastic handle fire extinguisher. More than 40 million fire extinguishers in the U.S. and Canada are being recalled by Kidde because they might not work. | Photo courtesy of U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission Thursday announced the recall of more than 40 million Kidde disposable fire extinguishers that may malfunction, potentially resulting in injury or death.

“The fire extinguishers can become clogged or require excessive force to discharge and can fail to activate during a fire emergency,” according to the recall.

The faulty extinguishers are equipped with plastic handles and push-buttons, the safety commission said, noting that the nozzle can detach with enough force ‘to pose an impact hazard.”

There have been approximately 391 reports of failed or limited activation or nozzle detachment, including a fatality, approximately 16 injuries, including smoke inhalation and minor burns, and approximately 91 reports of property damage, the recall states.

The recall covers 134 models of Kidde plastic-handle fire extinguishers manufactured between 1973 and Aug. 15 of this year, including models that were recalled in 2009 and 2015. It also includes eight push-button models manufactured between 1995 and Sept. 22 of this year.

The extinguishers were sold online and at The Home Depot, Walmart, Sears and other department, home and hardware stores nationwide. The fire extinguishers were also sold with commercial trucks, recreational vehicles, personal watercraft and boats.

Kidde is recalling about 37.8 million fire extinguishers sold in the United States, plus 2.7 million more in Canada. The company has set up a web page where consumers can check to see if they own one of the affected models.

“Consumers should immediately contact Kidde to request a free replacement fire extinguisher and for instructions on returning the recalled unit, as it may not work properly in a fire emergency,” the recall states.

If Kidde determines a consumer has an affected model, the company said it will send a replacement within 10 to 15 business days. The new extinguishers contain metal parts instead of plastic.

