Region 9 Football GameDay: A closer look at Dixie, PV and DH in 4A quarterfinals

Written by Andy Griffin
November 3, 2017

ST. GEORGE — Region 9 GameDay is here, with Andy Griffin bringing you insight, breaking down the Friday fight and offering all the highlights from Region 9 in 2017.

Round 1 is in the books, and three Region 9 teams are still standing. In fact, Dixie Pine View and Desert Hills all won by more than 20 points. But now the real tests begin as the competition gets tougher. All three local teams are one win away from the state semifinals and a trip to Rice-Eccles Stadium at the University of Utah.

Dixie, Pine View and Desert Hills march onto the gridiron tonight and represent for southern Utah. So what are the odds that all three St. George schools survive?

On the show today, brought to you by Revere Health, Andy breaks down the matchups and gives the lowdown in what to expect as the elite eight get whittled down to 4A’s final four.

Here’s the line-up of quarterfinal games:

Upper Bracket
Mt. Crest (10-1) at Dixie (10-1), 6 p.m.
Ridgeline (7-4) at Stansbury (7-3), 4 p.m.

Lower Bracket
Pine View (8-3) at Sky View (10-0), 4 p.m.
Desert Hills (6-4) at Orem (9-2), 4 p.m.

Check back at St. George News sports for more on the 4A football playoffs.

4A football playoff bracket

Every week, we’ll have a preview of the day’s games. Then, on Mondays, we’ll bring you the Region 9 Blitz, with weekly awards and video of the top plays of the week.

Email: sports@stgnews.com

Twitter: @oldschoolag

About the Author

Andy Griffin Andy Griffin has been in sports media since 1989 and has covered BYU, Utah State and the Utah Jazz as well as all sports in southern Utah. A journalism graduate of USU, Andy has carried on a dual career as both a sports writer and a sports broadcaster and has been heard around the country. He has also been published in USA Today, Sport magazine, The Sporting News, Fairways magazine, the Los Angeles Times and locally in the Deseret News, the Salt Lake Tribune and the Spectrum. Andy was “The Voice of Region 9 sports,” for many years. He also hosted a daily sports talk show for three years called AG in the a.m. Andy has been married to his college sweetheart Shelly for 28 years and has five children ages 13 to 25.

Posted in Desert Hills, Dixie High, Opinion / Columns / Shows, Pine View, Region 9 sports show, Sports, Top Sports Stories, UtahTagged , , , , , , , , ,

