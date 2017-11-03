Snow Canyon Half Marathon prompts road closures Saturday

Snow Canyon Half Marathon runners at entrance to Snow Canyon, St. George, Utah, Nov. 2, 2013 | File photo, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Touted by Runner’s World as one of the top half marathons in the United States, known for its breathtaking views and ultra-fast downhill course, the annual Snow Canyon Half Marathon returns Nov. 4 at 8:30 a.m.

The 13.1-mile race that begins near Diamond Valley and winds its way through the red rocks of Snow Canyon State Park, will have nearly 2,000 participants, according to a press release from the St. George Area Sports Commission.

“The 11th Snow Canyon Half Marathon is an experience that everyone can be a part of,” said Aaron Metler, recreation coordinator for the city of St. George. “Whether you are a participant, a volunteer or a spectator, this event offers something for everyone with the captivating scenery, the national-caliber competition and the fun, family atmosphere. This event is a can’t-miss experience.”

In addition to the half marathon, the event offers 5-kilometer, 1-mile, 800-meter and 200-meter kids races. Finishers at every distance receive medals.

“This is a signature event when it comes to displaying our area,” Metler said, adding there are registered athletes from 22 states and Canada. “This race features some of the best and most diverse scenery in the world with Snow Canyon State Park, the Lava Fields at Entrada and all the surrounding red rock, volcanoes and other features that make this course very unique.”

The registration numbers show an uptick from 2016, when approximately 1,750 runners participated. More than 75 percent of the participants are from outside of Washington County, with approximately 70 percent of the out-of-town guests requiring lodging. When factoring in that each out-of-town guest stays for an average of 2.3 days and brings an average of 2.5 guests with them, the projected economic impact is between $1 million to $1.4 million.

“Our first-time visitors will be aglow when they first lay eyes on the gorgeous scenery and views that make Snow Canyon State Park so popular,” said Kevin Lewis, director of the St. George Area Sports Commission. “And for our returning racers, the Snow Canyon Half has become a tradition – one last opportunity to bathe in the sunlight and majesty of our warm fall temperatures before winter approaches.”

The event is open to spectators to view the race from a multitude of different locations, but please note these road closures on race day:

State Route 18 from the Red Mountain Trailhead to Snow Canyon State Park will be a one-lane pilot car operation 8-10:30 a.m.

Snow Canyon State Park’s main road will be closed 8:45-11 a.m.

Pioneer Parkway from Lava Flow to Red Mountain Dr. will be closed 9-10 a.m.

Pioneer Parkway from Lava Flow to Lava Cove will be closed 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Through Entrada, slow access 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Little League Drive from Lava Flow to Lave Cove will be closed 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

There is a health expo Nov. 3, 1-9 p.m., at the Dixie Center at St. George. The public is invited to attend.

Race information is available by clicking here.

