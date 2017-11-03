Benefit concert features talented lineup, helps hurricane victims

Composite image. Background photo shows damage from a recent hurricane, location and date not specified | Photo from oneamericaappeal.org, St. George News

HURRICANE — McKenzie Lee and her husband, Brandon, of Lee Family Music in St. George have big hearts and a lot of talented friends, and together they want to help the victims of recent hurricanes that hit Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico and other areas.

To that end, the Lee’s have gathered their friends and are putting on a benefit concert Monday at the Hurricane Fine Arts Center. Doors will open at 6:15 p.m. with the concert starting at 7 p.m.

McKenzie Lee said they organized the benefit after watching the news and seeing the hurricanes affect so many people. The Lees, who have young children, couldn’t help but imagine how difficult it would be to go through such a tragedy with their family.

“We were watching on TV and we just felt so helpless,” McKenzie Lee said, adding that they knew they needed to do something.

Though the damage from hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria is not the focus of media attention anymore, that doesn’t mean the people affected by the storms are fine now and don’t need any help, she said.

The concert will feature musical selections from some of the best performers around Southern Utah who are all donating their time and talents to the cause.

Guests are encouraged to bring a cash or check donation that will go directly to the One America Appeal for Hurricane Relief organization, which was launched by the five living former United States presidents.

McKenzie Lee said that they wanted the money to go to an organization that they trust will get the funds where they are needed.

Every dollar donated, up to $25, will be eligible for an opportunity drawing for prizes.

In addition to the musical numbers, there will be opportunities for children to have their picture taken with movie character princesses. Pictures begin at 6:15 p.m. when the doors open.

“We are so blessed with talented friends,” McKenzie Lee said, “and we wanted to get our friends together for an awesome cause and feel like we are helping out.”

Event details

What: “Benefit Concert for Hurricane Victims.”

When: Monday, Nov. 6, doors at 6:15 p.m.; concert at 7 p.m.

Where: Hurricane Fine Arts Center, 92 S. 100 West, Hurricane.

Cost: Donations.

Additional information: Those not in attendance who wish to donate can do so here.

Email: hreina@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.