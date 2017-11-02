Felt’s Facts: Taking a closer look at the quarterfinals

Felt’s Facts – Week 12 2017

Last Week

The first full weekend of playoff action again emphasized the mismatches that have characterized early-round games. Of the 36 contests, 23 were decided by at least three touchdowns and only five by less than a TD.

This year, including the first-round games in 3A and 2A a couple of weeks ago, the host team has gone home happy 34 of 44 times, and, arguably, five of the 10 squads that won on the road were favored.

Perhaps the most surprising upset saw visiting Woods Cross oust traditional power Timpview, 28-24. It’s the first time the Thunderbirds have fallen in the first-round since 1999 when they lost to Fremont, also at home. Timpview is now 39-5 in home playoff contests. (Timpview also vacated its first-round victory in 2011 because of eligibility issues.)

In Class 1A, Rich failed to qualify for the semifinals for the first time since 2005, ending a streak of 11 consecutive semifinal appearances.

Quarter/Semifinal Notes

Kearns (9-2), Timpview (7-3) and Viewmont (7-3) have the best records of teams that lost in the first round. Two teams, Pleasant Grove (4-7) and Kanab (5-6), survive with losing records.

Playoff Streaks

Bingham has now advanced to the quarterfinals for 14 straight seasons, since 2004. Lone Peak is in for the 14th time in 18 seasons. Alta makes its 15th quarterfinal appearance in 21 years.

In the semifinal rounds this week, South Summit competes for the 10th time in 10 seasons. Duchesne plays in the semis for the 13th time in 16 years and Juan Diego for the eighth time in 10.

Bingham strives to win two playoff games for the sixth straight year and for the second time in school history. The Miners also captured at least two postseason wins from 2006-10. Only Skyline, which snared at least two playoff victories 13 years in a row, from 1993-2005, and Kanab, which won at least two tournament games eight straight years, from 1981-88, have longer streaks.

South Summit has enjoyed at least two playoff victories the past four seasons. The Wildcats aim to advance to the finals for a fifth consecutive year. Four other schools have accomplished that feat (Beaver, 1969-73, Duchesne, 2009-13; East, 1919-23; and Judge Memorial, 1969-73). But only two have been to the finals more consecutive seasons: Skyline, nine times from 1995-2003, and Kanab, eight times from 1981-88.

First-time Coaches Still Alive

Seven first-time coaches, Beaver’s John Marshall, Jordan’ s Kaleo Teriipaia, Lone Peak’s Bart Brockbank, Parowan’s Carter Miller, Sky View’s Danilo Robinson, Syracuse’s Mike Knight and Woods Cross’ Andrew Fresques advanced to the next round. One coach with previous experience, but who is new to his school also won last week: Eric Kjar at Corner Canyon.

Milestones

Weber (9-1) claimed its ninth straight victory, setting a school record for consecutive wins. The Warriors eclipsed their eight-game record set in 1956 (and tied two weeks ago). A victory over Lone Peak gives Weber its first double-digit win season since 1999 and the just the second in its 92-year history.

Milford (9-1) has posted nine victories for the fifth time in school history and first since 1999. The Tigers have never won more, so a triumph over Kanab on Friday rewards Milford with its first double-digit win season in its 76 years of football.

Among coaches, Duchesne’s Jerry Cowan, in his 11th season, goes for his 100th career victory.

Season Doubles

Two players have rushed for a season-high five touchdowns, but Desert Hills’ Noah Sewell has done it twice. Sewell ran for five against Jordan on Aug. 18 and against Bonneville last weekend. Juan Diego’s Zach Hoffman has also dashed for five TDs, against Judge Memorial on Aug. 25.

Several players have kicked a season-high nine extra points, but two have done it twice. Pine View’s Connor Brooksby made nine on Aug. 18 against Green Canyon and nine more last week against Tooele. Alta’s Jett Sollis hit nine on Aug. 18 against Lehi and against Cottonwood on Sept. 22.

Playoff Matchup Notes

6A Quarterfinals (home school listed first)

Weber (9-1) vs. Lone Peak (8-2)

Series record: Lone Peak leads 1-0. Only meeting: Oct. 3, 2003 – LP 35-0.

Coach vs. coach: first meeting between Weber’s Matt Hammer and Lone Peak’s Bart Brockbank.

Last quarterfinals: Weber – 1999, defeated American Fork 26-3 and won the Class 4A championship, its second state crown (the other was in 1985). Lone Peak – 2016, defeated Jordan 59-37 and advanced to the Class 5A championship game.

Lone Peak has qualified for the semifinal round six of the past seven seasons, missing only in 2014.

Current winning streaks: Weber – 9, Lone Peak – 3.

The Warriors are 3-2 in home playoff games.

East (9-2) vs. American Fork (6-4)

Series record: East leads 1-0. Only meeting: Sept. 5, 2008, East 21-10.

Coach vs. coach: First meeting between East’s Brandon Matich and AF’s Aaron Behm.

Last quarterfinals: East – 2016, defeated Timpview 47-34 en route to capturing to the Class 4A championship, its 18th state title. American Fork – 2016, cruised by Syracuse 31-13 before falling in the Class 5A semifinals.

East works to punch its ticket to the semifinals for the sixth time in seven seasons. A victory also gives the Leopards their fifth double-digit win season in seven years. But for the first time in school history, East can celebrate back-to-back-to-back 10-win seasons.

Current winning streaks: East – 1, American Fork – 1.

The Leopards are 16-4 in home playoff games and have won nine straight tournament contests at home going back to 2011.

Bingham (10-0) vs. Syracuse (7-3)

Series record: Tied 1-1. Last meeting: Nov. 8, 2012 – Syracuse 21-16, Class 5A semifinal.

Coach vs. coach: First meeting between Bingham’s John Lambourne and Syracuse’s Mike Knight.

Last quarterfinal: Bingham – 2016, blasted Lehi 37-14 and claimed the Class 5A trophy, its 10th championship. Syracuse – 2016, fell to American Fork, 31-13 in Class 5A.

Syracuse last advanced to the semifinals in 2012 when the Titans made their only championship game appearance.

Bingham has posted a double-digit win season for the 12th time in 13 years.

Current winning streaks: Bingham – 10, Syracuse – 4.

At home in the playoffs, the Miners are 36-6 and have won 22 straight. They’ve played at least one postseason contest every year since 2004 and haven’t lost a tournament game on home turf since 2005.

Herriman (5-5) vs. Pleasant Grove (4-7)

Series record: Tied 2-2. Last meeting: Sept. 30, 2016 – PG 13-0.

Coach vs. coach: Pleasant Grove’s Mark Wootton is 1-0 vs. Herriman’s Dustin Pearce.

Last quarterfinals: Herriman – 2015, blitzed Fremont 42-13 en route to winning the Class 5A championship, its first state crown. PG – 2015, dropped a 40-30 contest to Sky View in Class 5A.

Herriman tries for its second semifinal appearance in its eight-year history. Pleasant Grove last advanced to the semis in 2006.

Current winning streaks: Herriman – 4, Pleasant Grove – 2.

The Mustangs are 5-2 in home playoff games.

5A Quarterfinals (home school listed first)

Skyridge (10-1) vs. Jordan (7-4)

Series record: First meeting.

Coach vs. coach: First meeting between Skyridge’s Jon Lehman and Jordan’s Kaleo Teriipaia.

Last quarterfinals: Skyridge – first appearance. Jordan – 2016, fell to Lone Peak, 59-37.

Jordan last made the semifinals in 2013 where they lost to eventual champion Bingham. Jordan is in the quarterfinal round for the seventh time in eight seasons.

Current winning streaks: Skyridge – 3, Jordan – 1.

The Falcons are 1-0 in home playoff games.

Two-year-old wonders: With Skyridge and Ridgeline in the tournament, 26 teams have now made the playoffs in the school’s second season. Both were victorious last week, so now, 14 of those 26 have won at least one playoff game. However, of the previous 24 two-year-old schools, just six have won at least two tournament contests. The most recent teams to accomplish that were Corner Canyon in 2014 and Syracuse in 2008 (both lost in the semifinals).

Corner Canyon (10-0) vs. Highland (7-3)

Series record: Highland leads 1-0. Only meeting: Nov. 6, 2015 – Highland 41-38 in double-overtime, Class 4A quarterfinal at Highland.

Coach vs. coach: First meeting between Corner Canyon’s Eric Kjar and Highland’s Brody Benson.

Last quarterfinals: Corner Canyon – 2015, lost to Highland 41-38. Highland – 2016, fell to Alta 58-48.

Five-year-old Corner Canyon’s only semifinal appearance came in 2014 when the Chargers lost to Roy. Highland last advanced to the semis in 2015 when the Rams fell to Timpview.

Corner Canyon has started better just once, in 2014 when the Chargers won their first 12 games before losing in the semifinals.

Current winning streaks: Corner Canyon – 10, Highland – 2.

The Chargers are 4-0 in home playoff games.

Lehi (9-2) vs. Woods Cross (7-4)

Series record: Lehi leads 1-0. Only meeting: Sept. 9, 1977 – Lehi 30-16.

Coach vs. coach: First meeting between Lehi’s Ed Larson and Woods Cross’ Andrew Fresques.

Last quarterfinals: Lehi – 2016, dropped to eventual state champ Bingham 37-14 in Class 5A. Woods Cross – 2016, lost to Springville 43-7 in Class 4A.

Lehi hasn’t been to the semis since 2002 when the Pioneers fell to Tooele in Class 3A. Woods Cross last visited the semifinal round in 2014 where the Wildcats dropped a 41-13 decision to eventual champion Timpview.

Lehi last hosted a quarterfinal contest in 2000. The Pioneers also enjoy their longest winning streak since they won their last seven games in 2000 to claim the Class 3A title. A victory over Woods Cross hands Lehi its longest winning streak since 1997 when the Pioneers won 10 in a row, a school record.

Current winning streaks: Lehi – 7, Woods Cross – 1.

The Pioneers are 13-8 in home playoff games.

Springville (8-3) vs. Alta (6-4)

Series record: Springville leads 1-0. Only meeting: Nov. 11, 2016 – Springville 42-14, Class 4A semifinal.

Coach vs. coach: Springville’s Willy Child is 1-0 vs. Alta’s Alema Te’o.

Last quarterfinals: Springville – 2016, crushed Woods Cross 43-7 and advanced to the Class 4A finals. Alta – 2016 defeated Highland 58-48 before losing to Springville in the semis, also in 4A.

Current winning streaks: Springville – 6, Alta – 2.

The Red Devils are 17-15 in home playoff games.

4A Quarterfinals (home school listed first)

Dixie (10-1) vs. Mountain Crest (10-1)

Series record: Mountain Crest leads 2-0. Last meeting: Nov. 7, 2008 – MC 28-26, Class 4A quarterfinal at MC.

Coach vs. coach: First meeting between Dixie’s Andy Stokes and MC’s Jason Lee.

Last quarterfinals: Dixie – 2016, defeated Bear River 26-25 before falling to Pine View in the semifinals in Class 3AA. Mountain Crest – 2015, handled Viewmont 35-12, but then dropped to Bingham in a Class 5A semifinal.

Dixie appears in its sixth straight quarterfinal. The Flyers also enjoy their third double-digit win season in six years. Mountain Crest relishes its first since 2012.

Current winning streaks: Dixie – 6, MC – 2.

The Flyers are 30-7 in home playoff games and haven’t lost a postseason contest on home turf since 1989, winning 13 since.

Stansbury (7-3) vs. Ridgeline (7-4)

Series record: Stansbury leads 1-0. Only meeting: Sept. 30, 2016 – Stansbury 30-24.

Coach vs. coach: Stansbury’s Clint Christiansen is 1-0 vs. Ridgeline’s Chris Howell.

Last quarterfinals: Stansbury – 2016, whitewashed Park City 54-0 before losing to Desert Hills in the Class 3AA semifinals. Ridgeline – 2016, fell to Desert Hills 49-24.

Current winning streaks: Stansbury – 6, Ridgeline – 2.

The Stallions are 4-5 in home playoff games.

Two-year-old wonders: With Ridgeline and Skyridge in the tournament, 26 teams have now made the playoffs in the school’s second season. Both were victorious last week, so now, 14 of those 26 have won at least one playoff game. However, of the previous 24 two-year-old schools, just six have won at least two tournament contests. The most recent teams to accomplish that were Corner Canyon in 2014 and Syracuse in 2008 (both lost in the semifinals).

Sky View (10-0) vs. Pine View (8-3)

Series record: Pine View leads 1-0. Only meeting: Nov. 8, 2007 – Pine View 55-24, Class 4A semifinal.

Coach vs. coach: First meeting between Sky View’s Danilo Robinson and Pine View’s Ray Hosner.

Last quarterfinals: Sky View – 2015, eliminated Pleasant Grove 40-30 before losing to eventual champion Herriman in a Class 5A semifinal. Pine View – 2016, nipped Tooele 38-36 and advanced to the Class 3AA championship game.

Sky View celebrates its second double-digit win season in three years. Pine View makes its fifth straight quarterfinal appearance.

Current winning streaks: Sky View – 10, Pine View – 5.

The Bobcats are 9-6 in home playoff games.

Orem (9-2) vs. Desert Hills (6-4)

Series record: Desert Hills leads 1-0. Only meeting: Aug. 22, 2014 – DH 35-13.

Coach vs. coach: First meeting between Orem’s Jeremy Hill and Desert Hills’ Carl Franke.

Last quarterfinals: Orem – 2012, lost to Highland 34-25 in the Class 4A tournament. Desert Hills – 2016, defeated Ridgeline 49-24 on its way to capturing the Class 3AA championship.

Orem hopes to end a 21-year drought and reach the semifinals for the first time since 1996.

Orem has its most victories since posting a 10-3 record in 1996 when they advanced to the state finals. A quarterfinal triumph gives the Tigers its 10th double-digit win season.

Desert Hills makes its eighth straight quarterfinal appearance, although the quarterfinal round was DH’s first playoff game from 2014-16. Desert Hills missed the semis in 2015, but shoot for their sixth semifinal appearance in seven seasons.

Current winning streaks: Orem – 7, DH – 2.

The Tigers are 19-9 in home playoff games.

3A Semifinals at Weber State

Morgan (8-2) vs. Juab (7-3)

Series record: Morgan leads 10-3. Last meeting: Aug. 20, 2010 – Morgan 21-6.

Coach vs. coach: Morgan’s Kovi Christiansen is 3-1 vs. Juab’s Mike Bowring.

Last semifinals: Morgan – 2016, fell to Delta 21-14. Juab – 2016, dropped a 61-36 decision to Juan Diego.

Morgan last competed in the title contest in 2015 when the Trojans lost to Juan Diego. Juab’s last championship game appearance was in 2014 when the Wasps fell to Judge Memorial.

Morgan appears in the semis for the fourth time in five seasons. Juab is in the semis for the fifth straight year.

Current winning streaks: Morgan – 6; Juab – 2.

Summit Academy (9-1) vs. Juan Diego (9-2)

Series record: Summit Academy leads 1-0. Only meeting: Oct. 13 (Week 9) – SA 51-49, at Juan Diego.

Coach vs. coach: Juan Diego’s John Colosimo is 2-1 vs. Summit Academy’s Les Hamilton, including two games in 2003 and ’04 when Hamilton was at Grantsville.

Last semifinals: Summit Academy – 2016, lost to Beaver 35-14 in Class 2A. Juan Diego – 2016, defeated Juab 61-36 on its way to capturing the Class 3A title, its seventh and second in a row.

Summit Academy makes the semifinals for the third time in four years. Juan Diego appears in the semis for the eighth time in ten seasons.

The winner notches a 10-win season: Summit Academy has just one, in 2013, and Juan Diego has 11 in its 18-year history.

In 2014, Summit Academy has made its only championship game appearance in its six-year history.

Current winning streaks: Summit Academy – 3, Juan Diego – 2.

2A Semifinals at Weber State

South Summit (10-0) vs. Grand County (9-1)

Series record: South Summit leads 14-3. Last meeting: Nov. 16, 2013 – South Summit 42-8, Class 2A championship at Weber St.

Coach vs. coach: First meeting between South Summit’s Mike Grajek and Grand County’s Dennis Wells.

Last semifinals: South Summit – 2016, tripped San Juan 38-21 before losing to Beaver in the Class 2A finals. Grand County – 2013, whipped North Summit 34-13 before dropping to South Summit in the title contest.

South Summit has claimed its fifth straight double-digit win season, seventh in the nine years and 12th overall in the Wildcats’ 80 seasons. A Grand County victory gives the Red Devils their first 10-win season since 2013 and seventh in the school’s 97-years of football.

Current winning streaks: South Summit – 10, Grand County – 2.

Beaver (9-1) vs. Delta (8-2)

Series record: Delta leads 12-5-1. Last meeting: Sept. 1 (Week 3) – Beaver 34-21, at Beaver.

Coach vs. coach: Beaver’s Jon Marshall is 1-0 vs. Delta’s Russ Fowles.

Last semifinals: Beaver – 2016, dominated Summit Academy 35-14 en route to winning the 2A championship, its 11th state crown. Delta – 2016, trimmed Morgan 21-14 before losing to Juan Diego in the Class 3A championship.

Beaver plays in the semis for the third year in a row. Delta is in consecutive semifinals for the first time since the Rabbits made three straight appearances from 1999-2001, but from 1993-2016, Delta competed as one of the smaller schools in Class 3A.

Beaver hopes to claim its third straight double-digit win season and 14th overall.

Current winning streaks: Beaver – 6, Delta – 3.

1A Semifinals at Weber State

Duchesne (9-1) vs. Parowan (8-2)

Series record: Duchesne leads 8-3. Last meeting: Oct. 24, 2008 – Parowan 47-8.

Coach vs. coach: First meeting between Duchesne’s Jerry Cowan and Parowan’s Carter Miller.

Last semifinals: Duchesne – 2016, shut out Milford 47-0 on its way to the Class 1A crown, its sixth. Parowan – 2008, fell to Kanab 26-13.

Duchesne is in the semis for the third straight year and hopes to advance to the finals for the second in a row.

Duchesne seeks its second consecutive double-digit win season, seventh in nine years and eighth overall in 47 seasons of football.

Parowan made its only championship game appearance in 1989.

Current winning streaks: Duchesne – 6, Parowan – 1.

Milford (9-1) vs. Kanab (5-6)

Series record: Kanab leads 48-11-1; 61st meeting. Last meeting: Oct. 6 (Week 5) – Milford 29-26, at Milford.

Coach vs. coach: Kanab’s Bucky Orton is 2-1 vs. Milford’s Thayne Marshall.

Last semifinals: Milford – 2016, lost to Duchesne 47-0. Kanab – 2016, blanked Rich 21-0 before losing to Duchesne the title contest.

Milford last advanced to the finals in 1994.

Kanab battles in the semis for the fifth straight year and tries for its third consecutive championship game.

Current winning streaks: Milford 5, Kanab – 2.

Player Update – Season Stats

Here’s where this year’s crop of players rank in the top-20 in all-time season performances. The list is alphabetical by school and then by player. An asterisk indicates the player’s team has concluded its season.

American Fork’s Bronson Barron rank:

11th (tied) in passing touchdowns – 40 – and needs one more to break into the top-10 and six more to reach the top-5.

East’s Sione Molisi ranks:

15th (tied) for consecutive 100-yard rushing games – nine. (Molisi’s season hasn’t ended, but his 100-yard game streak did.)

* Green Canyon’s Chad Yorgason ranks:

Second in reception yards per game – 143.3.

12th in receiving yards – 1,433.

13th (tied) in touchdown receptions – 18.

Jordan’s Crew Wakley ranks:

19th in total offense – 4,163 yards – and is 386 short of the top-10.

Lehi’s Cammon Cooper ranks:

Fourth (tied) in passing touchdowns – 46 – and needs seven more to tie the state record.

Eighth in passing yards – 3,866 – and is 117 shy of fifth place and 576 away from the state record.

Ninth in completions – 268 – and is 26 short of the top-5.

10th in passing attempts – 424 – and 46 away from the top-5.

Lehi’s Dallin Holker ranks:

18th in receiving yards – 1,398 – and needs 69 more to reach the top-10.

18th (tied) in touchdown receptions – 17 – and is two away from the top-10.

Lehi’s Kade Moore ranks:

13th (tied) in touchdown receptions – 18 – just one off the top-10 and six short of the state record.

Orem’s Cooper Legas ranks:

13th in total offense – 4,364 yards – and is 185 away from the top-10.

15th in touchdown passes – 39 – and needs two more to reach the top-10.

Orem’s Puka Nakua ranks:

10th (tied) in touchdown receptions – 19 – and is two away from the top-5 and five short of the state record.

* Skyline’s Taylor Larson ranks:

17th in receiving yards – 1,401.

* Taylorsville’s Ma’a Hall ranks:

First (state-record) for reception yards per game – 144.9. His season is finished, but players still competing in the state tournament could change his position. Stay tuned.

* Taylorsville’s Dane Leituala ranks:

Eighth (tied) for consecutive 100-yard rushing games – 10.

14th (tied) for 100-yard rushing games – 10.

18th in total offense – 4,196 yards.

Player Update – Career Stats

Here’s this week’s update on players who rank in the top-20 (or close enough) in all-time career performances that Felt’s Facts has been tracking this season. The list is alphabetical by school and then by player. An asterisk indicates the player’s team has concluded its season.

American Fork’s Bronson Barron rank:

17th (tied) in passing touchdowns – 69 – and needs six more to reach the top-10.

17th (tied) in completions – 460 – and is 35 away from the top-10.

20th in passing attempts – 794 – and is 84 short of the top-10.

Alta’s Will Dana ranks:

18th in passing yards – 6,567 – and needs 669 more to reach the top-10.

11th (tied) in TD passes – 73 – and is two away from the top-10.

Alta’s Zach Engstrom ranks:

Sixth in receiving yards – 2,9392– and needs 157 more to reach the top-5.

Ninth in receptions – 173 – and needs 28 more to reach the top-5.

21st (tied) in touchdown receptions – 27 – and is one away from the top-20.

Alta’s Jett Sollis ranks:

12th (tied) in extra points – 150 – and is two away from the top-10.

Corner Canyon’s Conner Ebeling ranks:

11th (tied) in field goals – 22 – and needs one more to reach the top-10.

Corner Canyon’s Colton Lawson ranks:

17th in receiving yards – 2,412 – and is 328 away from the top-10.

Dixie’s Hobbs Nyberg ranks:

Sixth in receiving yards – 2,892 – and needs 204 more to reach the top-5.

12th (tied) in touchdown receptions – 31 – and is one away from the top-10.

15th in receptions – 154 – and needs 15 more to reach the top-10.

Jordan’s Crew Wakley ranks:

Seventh in touchdowns-responsible-for – 103 – and is eight away from the top-5.

11th in total offense – 9,084 yards – and is 73 yards away from the top-10.

20th in passing yards – 6,382 – and needs 854 more to reach the top-10.

* Kearns’ Sese Felila ranks:

Sixth (tied) for 100-yards-rushing games – 23.

Seventh (tied) for rushing touchdowns – 59.

Seventh in carries – 642.

10th in touchdowns scored – 60.

14th in points scored – 360.

16th in net rushing yards – 4,469.

Lehi’s Cammon Cooper ranks:

First in completions – 813 – setting a state record. (Jordan’s Austin Kafentzis, who held the record, completed 811 passes from 2011-14.)

Second (tied) in touchdown passes – 106 – and is eight away from the state record.

Second in passing attempts – 1,313 – and is 121 short of the state record.

Third in passing yards – 10,554 – and is 397 away from second place and 2,375 off the state record.

Fourth in total offense – 10,463 yards – and is 905 yards away from third place.

Fourth in touchdowns-responsible-for – 114 – and is 16 away from third.

Lehi’s Dallin Holker ranks:

Eighth in receptions – 179 – and needs 22 more to reach the top-5.

11th in receiving yards – 2,689 – and is 51 away from the top-10.

21st (tied) in touchdown receptions – 27 – and is one away from the top-20.

Lehi’s Kade Moore ranks:

Fifth in receptions – 201 – and needs seven more to overtake fourth, but 30 more to reach third.

Eighth (tied) in touchdown receptions – 33 – and is six away from the top-5.

Ninth in receiving yards – 2,812 – and needs 284 more to reach the top-5.

Orem’s Puka Nakua ranks:

19th in receiving yards – 2,297 – and is 443 away from the top-10.

21st (tied) in touchdown receptions – 27 – and is one away from the top-20.

Pine View’s Connor Brooksby ranks:

Ninth (tied) in field goals – 23 – and needs two more to reach the top-5.

14th in extra points – 136 – and is six shy of the top-10.

* Skyline’s Taylor Larson ranks:

20th (tied) in receptions – 137.

21st in receiving yards – 2,284. He finished his career just one yard out of 20th.

South Summit’s Keegan Stracher ranks:

17th in receptions – 141 – and needs 26 more to get to the top-10.

* Taylorsville’s Dane Leituala ranks:

Third in total offense – 11,368 yards.

Sixth in touchdowns-responsible-for – 107.

15th in passing yards – 6,883.

15th (tied) for 100-yards-rushing games – 20.

15th in net rushing yards – 4,485.

19th in passing attempts – 799.

See you on the sidelines!

4A football playoff bracket

