DSU Campus Rundown: Football blitzes Adams State for Homecoming

ST. GEORGE – Dixie State football celebrated with a win over Adams State for Homecoming last week. The game was a blowout, with scoring from both the offense and defense. However, at the same time the DSU soccer programs both lost two on the road to knock them out of conference and postseason play. Below is a recap of last week’s games:

FOOTBALL

The Dixie State football team snapped a two-game losing skid Saturday with a 54-28 Homecoming victory over Adams State at Legend Solar Stadium.

The Trailblazers (4-5, 4-4 RMAC) exploded for a season-high 620 yards of total offense, including a season-best 378 yards rushing, and a season-high 54 points. Blake Barney (146 yards, 2 TD) and Sei-J Lauago (career-high 187 yards, TD) each eclipsed the century mark on the ground, while Barney added a career-best 204 yards passing and three touchdowns. In all, Barney accounted for 350 yards of total offense and five touchdowns.

The Trailblazers host No. 24 Colorado State-Pueblo next Saturday at 1 p.m. in the 2017 home finale. The game will serve as the team’s Senior Day, as well as Military Appreciation Day.

VOLLEYBALL

Dixie State closed its current three-match home stand on a sour note as the Trailblazers were swept by Biola on Homecoming Saturday night in the DSU SAC.

Dixie State fell into an 0-2 hole as the Eagles (15-6/9-4 PacWest) claimed the first two sets by scores of 25-22 and 25-21. The Trailblazers looked as if they would mount another comeback in the third set as DSU broke open a back-and-forth third frame with five-straight points to bolt to a commanding 20-15 lead on serve.

However after a Biola timeout, the Eagles would rally with a 7-2 runs to tie the score at 22-22. Dixie State answered right back with a Kayla Chapman kill to go up a point, but the Eagles would go on to score the final three points of the match to complete the sweep.

Chapman led the Trailblazers with 10 kills, while Lauren Gammell and Hannah Doonan finished with seven kills apiece. DSU hit .187 and finished 31 digs and 12 total team blocks, including five block assists from Gammell.

Dixie State heads to southern California for its penultimate road trip of the 2017 regular season next weekend. The Trailblazers open the trip at nationally-ranked California Baptist on Friday, Nov. 3, followed by a date at Point Loma on Saturday, Nov. 4.

MEN’S SOCCER

Dixie State fell victim to two late Concordia-Irvine goals in the final five minutes of regulation time as the Trailblazers dropped a heartbreaking 4-3 road result Saturday afternoon at Eagles Field.

DSU (11-4-0/7-4-0 PacWest) erased an early 1-0 deficit midway through the 26th-minute when Christian Hall snuck a header just under the Eagle crossbar to square the match at 1-1. Then just 45 seconds into the second half, Moises Medina scampered down the field and blasted a shot into the bottom right corner of the CUI goal to give his side a 2-1 advantage. Medina’s goal, his 12th of the season, also vaulted him to the top spot on DSU’s single-season goals scored list.

However that lead would be short-lived as CUI squared the match at 2-2 12 minutes later when CUI deflected a shot off a DSU defender and into the net. Dixie State countered again at the 72:39 mark when Medina played a ball into Ather Dawood, who finished the chance inside the top left corner of the frame for his third goal of the year to put DSU back on top at 3-2.

Concordia-Irvine would reclaim its lead on goals set up by corner kicks, the first coming with 5:10 remaining to tie the score at 3-3. The Eagles then struck at the 87:18 mark with the eventual game-winner.

DSU had two chances for the equalizer in the final minute, but a Hall shot was stopped by CUI, and Medina blasted an attempt that sailed wide with 20 seconds to go as the Eagles held on for the result.

Dixie State lost despite outshooting CUI by an 18-17 count, though both teams would finish with nine shots on frame.

Dixie State will wrap up the 2017 season at home next Saturday vs. Azusa Pacific beginning at 8 p.m.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Dixie State closed the road portion of its 2017 regular season schedule with a tough 2-1 loss at Concordia-Irvine Saturday afternoon at Eagles Field.

The Trailblazers (12-5-0/8-4-0 PacWest) broke a scoreless tie with 1:15 left to play in the first half when Montana Hadley and Darian Murdock combined for the match’s opening score. Hadley collected her sixth assist of the year when she served a free kick into the Eagle box to Murdock, who finished with a header in the CUI net for her Pacific West Conference-leading 19th goal of the season.

However that would be the final shot Dixie State would take as Concordia held the conference’s top offense without an attempt for the final 46:15 of play. Meanwhile, the DSU defensive unit more than held its own as the Trailblazers kept CUI off the scoreboard through the first 82 minutes of the match.

Concordia-Irvine finally solved the DSU defense midway through the 83rd-minute when Katie Gast took a Cienah Reed pass and tucked home a shot into the left corner of the DSU goal to square the match at 1-1. The duo would strike again with just 45 seconds to play in regulation, this time it was a Reed corner kick to Gast, who headed home the game-winner to complete rally.

CUI outshot DSU 11-7, including a 5-4 edge on goal. Murdock led DSU with two shots, while keeper Felicity Tarr collected three saves defensively.

Dixie State will wrap up the 2017 season next Saturday vs. Azusa Pacific inside Legend Solar Stadium beginning at 5:30 p.m.

