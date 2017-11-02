Snow Canyon’s Brindley named Region 9 MVP as all-league teams released

Snow Canyon's Ashley Brindley (17) was named Region 9 MVP by the coaches | Photo by Robert Hoppie, ASPpix.com, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – The Region 9 coaches have made their decision on the All-Region 9 girls soccer teams, as they are stacked with talent.

MVP

Ashley Brindley, junior, Snow Canyon

Brindley was able to score 16 goals this season, the best in Region 9. Lady Warriors head coach Kenny Kunde said of Brindley earlier in the season, “When she plays with effort, she’s really hard to stop.”

Brindley’s best game came in the final regular-season match against Hurricane in early October. Brindley scored in the first 10 seconds of the game, and finished with three goals total in the game.

Brindley also had multiple games when she scored multiple goals. The 16 goals on the season put her in a tie for fifth place in 4A for total goals scored.

With one more season to go in her high school career, Brindley will be the main focus of every team the Lady Warriors face off against next season.

First Team

Forwards:

Kylee Stevens, Senior, Hurricane

Whitney Christenson, Senior, Pine View

Kodee Bracken, Senior, Desert Hills

Logann Laws, Freshman, Cedar

Midfielders:

Arantxa Melendez, Junior, Snow Canyon

Kennedy Warnick, Junior, Dixie

Leena Stevens, Freshman, Hurricane,

Tasha Kamachi, Senior, Cedar

Drew Morby, Junior, Desert Hills

Kaitlyn Rowley, Senior, Cedar

Brielle Hoskins, Senior, Snow Canyon

Defenders:

Grace Call, Senior, Snow Canyon

Samantha Lindsey, Junior, Snow Canyon

Madison Wilcox, Senior, Canyon View

Kourtney Kezos, Senior, Dixie

Delaney Story, Junior, Dixie

Goalkeeper:

Mashaun Estridge, Junior, Dixie

First Team Notes:

Flyers defender Delaney Story is no surprise on the list. She was the anchor for the Dixie defense and helped the Flyers give Snow Canyon a challenge for the Region 9 title until the final day of the regular season. Story went down against Hurricane late in the season, and her role showed after she went down. The saying, “You don’t know what you have until it’s gone,” applies well to Story. Lineup changes may have cost Dixie the region title, but the Flyers will be super competitive next season, returning most of their players.

“She’s the core of our defense,” Flyers head coach Sam Gibbs said of Story after a game against Desert Hills. “I can count on her to do anything I need. She’s played every minute the whole season. I don’t ever take her off.”

Laws is no surprise on the list either, scoring all 12 of her goals in region play.

“You usually don’t see a freshman come in and be as composed as she is.” Lady Reds coach Scott Kamachi said after their upset win over Snow Canyon, “That’s her getting confidence. That’s just her getting acclimated to the girls she’s playing with. She is very, very athletic. She can get on that ball and just punch it in the back of the net.”

Estridge has a good chance of having a unanimous vote from the coaches. According to Maxpreps.com, Estridge recorded 137 saves this season, putting her in second place in the state, and first place in 4A by 35 saves.

After a game against Hurricane late in the season, Gibbs had a quote that sums up the season that Estridge had,

“She was awesome,” he said. “She had great stops. She was aggressive, she knew when to stay on the line and when to come out. I thought she really protected our lead and made sure we won.”

Having no defenders from Desert Hills may have been the biggest snub on the first team. The Thunder had the best defense in Region 9, only allowing 12 goals in region play. The Thunder also only lost their three region games by one goal each.

“Thus far this year, we’ve only had two goals scored on us that were by play,” Thunder head coach Benji Nelson said after his team narrowly lost to Snow Canyon. “Everything else was free kicks, throw-ins and corners. There has not been anybody that’s really gotten by our defense and scored.”

Second Team

Forwards:

Heidi Smith, Sophomore, Snow Canyon

Tylee Bulloch, Junior, Canyon View

Lindsey Barben, Sophomore, Dixie

Kelcee Call, Junior, Dixie

Julia Hunt, Senior, Cedar

Mylee Moon, Sophomore, Hurricane

Midfielders:

Sarah Evans, Senior, Snow Canyon

Kira Boettcher, Senior, Snow Canyon

Isabel Erikson, Junior, Dixie

Madelyn Hatch, Sophomore, Hurricane

Camille Turner, Sophomore, Pine View

Defenders:

Sekada Burchinal, Junior, Snow Canyon

Kylee Westhoff, Senior, Desert Hills

Rylee Robinson, Senior, Desert Hills

Jenna Welch, Sophomore, Desert Hills

Janecca Jolley, Senior, Cedar

Brook Shoop, Senior, Cedar

Goalkeeper:

Jesseica Hinck, Senior, Canyon View

Second Team Notes:

Smith probably would have made the first team had she not gotten injured during the year. Smith appeared to be the favorite to win Region MVP after a hat trick against Desert Hills early in the season. Of the nine goals that Smith scored on the season, six of them came before the injury. She was also visibly bothered late in the season, including having to come out of the first-round playoff game against Juan Diego after scoring the go-ahead goal.

“Heidi just does a great job of being in that position when those throw-ins come and has a good knack of knowing where to be and knowing when to put that touch on the ball to get it through.” Kunde said after an early season win over Desert Hills.

Although the Falcons only won one region game, Hinck was a big part of keeping the games close. She made several key saves in a tight loss to Snow Canyon. She was also able to score one goal this season against Pine View when she kicked a two-hopper the full length of the field into the other goal.

Barben was also a player who could have made the first team. Being only a sophomore, Barben should improve during the offseason and make a run at that first team spot for her junior season.

Two players were not listed that had excellent seasons as well. Lady Warriors goalie Megan Rodgers and Falcons forward Morgan Haag.

Although Estridge and Hinck deserved their spots, Rodgers should only be a vote or two behind. Rodgers was a big part of the Lady Warriors push into the 4A semifinals. Being a sophomore, Rodgers may have a spot in next year’s teams locked up with another great season.

“Megan (Rodgers), by far the MVP today,” Kunde said after his team clinched a spot in the semifinals. “Not just in the penalty kicks, but for the game. I don’t think they had a ton of chances on us, but when they were dangerous, Megan was right there to make the saves that she needed. Hats off to her for how hard she’s worked and wanted to be a part of this group.”

Haag was able to score 11 goals on the season, but may have been helped by a fantastic preseason. She scored six goals against North Sanpete and three against Beaver. Haag scored her only two region goals in a loss to SC and win against Pine View.

Although Haag only scored twice in region play, it may have been because defenses were keeping a closer watch on her. Haag is a junior this year and will have a chance to get into the All-Region teams next season.

Players from each team represented:

SC: 9

Dix: 7

Cedar: 6

DH: 5

Hurricane: 4

CV: 3

PV: 2

Players in each class:

Sr: 17

Jr: 11

So: 6

Fr: 2

Email: sports@stgnews.com

Twitter: @oldschoolag

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.