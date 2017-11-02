Suspected DUI on southbound I-15 causes chain reaction of collisions

LEEDS – Travel on southbound Interstate 15 through Leeds was reduced to a crawl due a chain-reaction of crashes that started with a suspected DUI incident Thursday afternoon.

Around 2:25 p.m., near milepost 22 on southbound I-15, a man driving a pickup truck was reported to be weaving in and out of traffic until crashing into the guardrail, Utah Highway patrol Trooper Mark Cooper said.

The man involved in the incident, later identified as a resident of Bountiful, was arrested and taken to the Washington County Purgatory Correctional Facility. He faces misdemeanor charges related to driving under the influence of alcohol and having an open container of alcohol in his vehicle.

As the truck was partially in the roadway, traffic began to slow to avoid it and the emergency responders who had been dispatched to the scene.

A second crash occurred while traffic was slowing. A black Ford passenger car began to slow, causing a Winnebago RV to slow behind it. However, a GMC truck behind the Winnebago did not slow and stop in time.

The Ford passenger car received some damage to its rear end, but was able to be driven away. The Winnebago and GMC did not fair as well.

The front and back ends of the RV were damaged, with the rear of the Winnebago receiving the more visible damage. The front of the GMC was decimated. Both had to be towed from the scene.

Everyone involved was wearing a seat belt and there were minor injuries involved, Cooper said.

One woman, a passenger in the Winnebago, was taken to Dixie Regional Medical Center by ambulance due to needing stitches for a cut to her head.

Any citations to be issued related to the three-car crash are pending, Cooper said.

While that crash was being handled, another rear-end collision occurred between a Jeep and the back of a semitrailer north of the crash scene, Cooper said. He did not comment on the condition of those involved in the third collision.

This report is based on statements from witnesses and may not contain the full scope of findings.

