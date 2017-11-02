Police: St. George woman threatens, pulls knife on former roommate and his girlfriend

Washington City Police patrol car, stock image | Photo by Kimberly Scott, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A 46-year-old St. George woman was arrested Halloween night after she allegedly pulled a knife on a man and his girlfriend during a reported dispute over a bedroom.

Officers were dispatched to the alleged assault at an apartment complex near 700 N. Main St. in Washington City Tuesday evening.

A man reported that his former roommate – identified as the 46-year-old Sherri Lynn Johnson – was at his sister’s home and got into a verbal altercation with his girlfriend, according to a probable cause statement filed by Washington City Police in support of the arrest.

Johnson had told the girlfriend to call the man and have him pick her up from his sister’s apartment, the report states. When questioned by police later, Johnson said she had been given permission to be at the apartment. However, the girlfriend started moving belongings into the room Johnson was supposed to be staying in that night, so Johnson told her to call the man to come get her.

The girlfriend told responding officers that Johnson had gone outside several times and “came back inside with a knife in her hand with the blade out,” the arresting officer wrote in the sworn statement.

The girlfriend further reported that Johnson “got in her face” and “was making threatening statements to cut (the girlfriend’s) and (the man’s) tires into pieces,” the report states.

Johnson proceeded to sit in a chair by the front door until the man arrived, at which time a physical altercation broke out, the officer wrote, adding:

(The man) stated that the suspect came at him with a black knife approximately 6 inches long and attempted to stab him in the leg. He stated the knife made contact with his leg but was unable to cut through his pants before he pushed her on the chest to create distance between them.

Johnson then allegedly went to the man’s truck and told him she “was going to slash his tires,” according to the statement. The man informed Johnson that the police were on their way.

When police questioned Johnson about the ordeal, she said when the conversation elevated between the girlfriend and her, she “retrieved a knife from her backpack and held it in her hand but with the blade not open,” the officer wrote, noting that Johnson admitted to threatening to slash the tires but said she wasn’t actually going to do it.

After Johnson was placed under arrest, officers allegedly located a glass pipe with a white crystal residue and a syringe in Johnson’s backpack, the report states.

Johnson was transported and booked into the Washington County Purgatory Correctional Facility.

The Washington County Attorney’s Office filed an information in 5th District Court accusing Johnson of third-degree felony aggravated assault and class B misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. She is scheduled to appear before 5th District Judge G. Michael Westfall Thursday afternoon for her initial appearance.

Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

